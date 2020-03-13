Logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres

MADRID (Reuters) - Several Renault-Nissan <RENA.PA> plants in Spain halted production temporarily on Friday or were planning stoppages next week due to a lack of parts amid the coronavirus epidemic, company officials said.

Nissan's <7201.T> two Barcelona plants stopped on Friday afternoon as a wheels supplier was affected by a lockdown in the town of Odena nearby because of a coronavirus outbreak. The stoppage will last at least until Monday, a company spokesman said. The plants are closed on weekends.

Renault's plants, in Valladolid and in Palencia, will cease production for two days next week due to a lack of components.

"Yesterday we had no problems, and now we have to stop for two days from Monday in Palencia and Valladolid," a spokesman said, explaining that the supply chain had suffered setbacks in Catalonia. There are about 6,000 workers at the two plants.

Around 3,000 people work at Nissan's Barcelona plants, which produce electric vans and pick-up models.





(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Joan Faus, writing by Andrei Khalip and Joan Faus. Editing by Jane Merriman)