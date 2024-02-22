Rendering, groundbreaking date released for new Rexburg temple

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the rendering and groundbreaking date for the new temple in Rexburg.

The groundbreaking for the Teton River Idaho Temple will take place on June 1, 2024, the church said.

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, Second Counselor in the North America Central Area Presidency, will preside at the event. The church said attendance at the site will be by invitation only, with additional details to be released.

The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg. It is set to be three stories tall and 130,000 square feet, the church said.

This will be the city’s second temple, the first being the Rexburg Idaho Temple, which had its groundbreaking in 2005.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of the new temple during the October 2021 general conference.

“I plead with you today to counter the lure of the world by making time for the Lord in your life — each and every day,” he said during the announcement.

The Teton River Idaho Temple will be one of nine temples in operation, under construction, or announced in the Gem State.

Temples in Idaho include the Boise Idaho Temple, Burley Idaho Temple, Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, Meridian Idaho Temple, Montpelier Idaho Temple, Pocatello Idaho Temple, Rexburg Idaho Temple, Teton River Idaho Temple, and Twin Falls Idaho Temple.

