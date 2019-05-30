New renders show Apple’s leaked iPhone 11 design from every angle

Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 11 series smartphones won’t be the most exciting new handsets of 2019. Not even close. From the front, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R (if that’s what Apple ends up naming them) will sport a design that looks identical to Apple’s iPhones from the last two years. Around back, they’ll look the same as the iPhone X and iPhone XS apart from a larger and more unsightly square camera bump and slightly different glass that’s frosted instead of clear, or so says TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Will they be elegant and sleek? Sure they will. This is Apple, after all. Will they feature fit and finish that’s a cut above anything created by Android phone makers in 2019? Of course. To this day, Apple refuses to cut corners or use lesser materials in an effort to decrease costs. Why should it, when the company can get away with charging as much as $1,450 for a single iPhone?

If you’re looking for excitement, there’s plenty to be found elsewhere in the smartphone industry this year. The Galaxy S10 series is already here with a sleek new all-screen design that’s interrupted only by a small “hole-punch” camera. The OnePlus 7 Pro is also already available to buy, and its all-screen design has no interruptions thanks to a selfie camera that pops up out of the top edge of the phone. There are more great designs coming later this year, including a revamped hole-punch design on the Galaxy Note 10, and foldable smartphones will make their debut soon as well.

So, the new iPhone 11 and its two counterparts certainly aren’t the most exciting phones of the year, but they are still the most hotly anticipated smartphones of 2019. We still have more than three months to go before Apple’s next-generation iPhones hit store shelves, but a new series of renders should help pass the time by showing us Apple’s leaked iPhone 11 design from every angle.

As is the case each and every year, the design files for Apple’s upcoming new iPhone models were stolen from Foxconn’s factory a few months ago. Accessory makers use them to design cases that will be ready in time for the new iPhone models’ release, while others use them to mock up Apple’s next-gen iPhones for all to see. Such was the case for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R earlier this year, and now we have a new set of renders to enjoy that are based on those earlier leaks.

These latest images come from YouTuber Waqar Khan, who mocked up Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 in all three colors we’re expecting to see later this year: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

Here’s a closer look at each individual color: