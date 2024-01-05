Rendon vote equipment tampering case moves forward

Jan. 5—PONTIAC — Criminal charges lodged against former state Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, in a voting equipment tampering case will proceed for now, an Oakland County judge ruled.

"The argument is that at the time of the events in this case, Ms. Rendon was a duly elected state legislator, acting within capacity and scope of her duties as a legislator ... and as such has immunity from prosecution," Circuit Court Judge Jeffery S. Matis said during a hearing Wednesday.

"A question is whether the activities are political or legislative in nature," the judge said, later adding, "I do ultimately find that the actions, the conduct and the alleged totality of the circumstances if you will, are not an integral part of legislative activity or sphere."

Rendon's attorney, Camilla Barkovic, sought dismissal of the case based on legislative immunity.

Barkovic also argued that evidence presented to a grand jury was subject to legislative privilege, and that trying the case in Oakland County was an improper venue.

Barkovic said her client was not present in Oakland County when the crimes Rendon was accused of committing occurred and that there was no evidence showing Rendon believed voting equipment would be taken out of municipal offices.

Rendon is one of three people set to go on trial March 4, following an investigation by the Michigan State Police, recusal by Attorney General Dana Nessel and the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Also charged are attorneys Matthew DePerno and Stefanie Lambert; the defendants face multiple felonies, court records show, punishable by between four and five years in prison.

DePerno, Lambert and Rendon have each stated they did nothing wrong and that the case against them is politically motivated.

A grand jury delivered indictments last August; Nessel had recused herself from the case, citing a conflict of interest, as DePerno became a political rival after unsuccessfully challenging her in the election for state attorney general

The defendants rose to prominence after the 2020 election and were among those pushing the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, also known as "The Big Lie."

The three have publicly stated their support of former President Donald Trump and are accused in court documents filed by Special Prosecutor DJ Hilson of unlawfully accessing ballot tabulators.

Hilson said DePerno and others did not have legal authority to access tabulators from Barry, Roscommon and Missaukee counties, which court filings state were taken to hotel rooms in Oakland County for "testing."

Judge Matis said he would rule on the venue issue at a later date.

A pre-trial date had been set for Feb. 21, but staff with Hilson's office said that was too close to trial, and did not provide enough time for witness subpoenas.

Attorneys agreed to work together and with court staff, to determine an earlier date.

Court records show the trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. March 4 in Oakland County Circuit Court.