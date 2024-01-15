Reneé Rapp Chats of Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls Cameo

Reneé Rapp says she was excited to have Lindsay Lohan's cameo in the new Mean Girls musical movie, calling her the coolest and the blueprint. She reveals that Lindsay was very much pregnant at the time and says that she loves babies. When Andy Cohen jokingly asks Reneé about her ageism and her limit for disliking older people, she says she likes Karen Huger from The Real Housewives of Potomac and her own mother so it’s really more about how a person acts.

