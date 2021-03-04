Renegade Crypto Exchange Enlists Mainstream CEO for Makeover

Renegade Crypto Exchange Enlists Mainstream CEO for Makeover
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zheping Huang
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Alexander Höptner was leading the Börse Stuttgart when he jumped at the chance to take a top job with BitMEX, a pioneering cryptocurrency exchange known for its high-risk offerings.

Just a few months later, the people who hired him found themselves fugitives wanted by the U.S. government. Federal prosecutors in New York charged outspoken co-founder Arthur Hayes and other senior officers at the company with failing to deploy an adequate anti-money laundering operation at the derivatives trading platform. Hayes, along with fellow owners and co-founders, resigned from his day-to-day leadership duty at the exchange’s holding company.

Now Höptner is tasked with steering BitMEX out of its biggest-ever crisis and transforming a renegade crypto startup into something much more staid. His goal: amend relationships with global regulators while also expanding businesses ranging from spot trading to brokerage and custody services.

“I was coming from the regulated and classical world. I have a lot of touch points with the regulators already,” the 50-year-old said in his first sit-down interview since starting the CEO role in January. “Now I’m working on the crypto side and bringing the crypto side to the regulated world,” said Höptner, currently in Hong Kong while he considers a permanent base in Asia.

See the Bloomberg Television interview here.

He declined to comment on the criminal charges against the BitMEX co-founders, or on a parallel civil action by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleging BitMEX illegally allowed Americans to trade on the platform. Hayes, who was in Singapore, discussed surrendering to U.S. authorities in April, according to a court filing unveiled this week.

Read more: BitMEX Founders Charged With Failing to Prevent Laundering

Back in his native Germany, Höptner helmed the Börse Stuttgart when it became the country’s first regulated trading venue for digital tokens in 2019, and before that spent over a decade with the rival Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It didn’t take him long to accept the BitMEX job offer, he said, because he had been contemplating a move into crypto derivatives on the global stage.

“Alex wants to move faster in the crypto economy. He knows it’s not possible for him to do that in Stuttgart,” said Thomas Munz, a former board member at the German exchange who retired in October.

Already, there are some changes in the company’s tone and policies. In January BitMEX said it had verified the identities, locations, and credentials of all of its customers, a program it kicked off in August. Corporate customers now represent about 60% of volume -- totaling $1 trillion over the past year -- as the exchange expands beyond its core following of risk-loving retail traders. On average, users apply single-digit leverage to multiply their bets, it said. That’s far from the highest leverage of 100 times the platform allows, which also gives the name to its holding company, 100x Group.

Höptner says he’s engaging with regulators globally to get to the point where BitMEX can provide services on a regulated basis, and also work to help shape government oversight.

“We are approaching regulators where we are currently present, but we will also reach out to regulators where we are not,” he said.

Just as rivals like Binance are chipping away at BitMEX’s market share in derivatives, Höptner is preparing to expand BitMEX’s offering into spot trading and adjacent areas like brokerage and custody, handling transactions and assets for clients.

“We have to very fast make up our mind how we want to approach these aspects and then see whether we could find a partner or whether we build something or buy something,” he said.

He also has to contend with the memory of Hayes, a poster boy for the early, more freewheeling days of cryptocurrencies. The 34-year-old trader-turned-entrepreneur recently broke a silence maintained since the indictment in a blog post championing crypto’s rally and meme stocks like GameStop Corp.

On stepping into the shoes of the iconic founder, Höptner said: “I’m not trying to be somebody else. I am who I am.”

(Updates with CEO exploring a permanent base in the fourth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Outside-the-Box Stocks to Buy Now

    The companies I'm alluding to here are Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS). Let's look at how these niche stocks could add serious wealth to your portfolio. Compass Pathways is a leading investigator of the use of psilocybin for the treatment of depression.

  • U.K. Debt Chief Hails Gilt Liquidity as Reason for Calm on Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the U.K.’s Debt Management Office is hardly batting an eye over the meltdown in U.S. Treasuries that sent shockwaves across global bond markets last week for one key reason: liquidity at home.Chief Executive Officer Robert Stheeman argues gilts are more insulated from the turmoil because of the market’s smaller size and network of primary dealers, or banks tasked with backstopping the market by buying and selling the securities even at times of unexpected volatility.“I think that will certainly help us cope with whatever the market decides to throws at us this year,” he said in an interview on Wednesday. “We’re not the world’s reserve currency, but we do have, without any doubt -- and I say this with a very high degree of confidence because I see the numbers -- a level of liquidity in gilts which frankly stands out.”Last week’s startling gyrations in U.S. Treasury yields sparked investor concern over liquidity in the world’s most important bond market, with reverberations felt across the globe through poorly-received government bond auctions and rising borrowing costs. And it poses a challenge to the DMO, which plans to sell more debt than expected next fiscal year.Read More: Bank of England Aligns With the Fed Over Rout in Bond MarketIn PerspectiveYet for all of the turmoil in recent weeks, U.K. 10-year yields, at 0.78% on Wednesday, remain around 15 basis points below their average going back to the Brexit referendum in June 2016.The 30-year yield premium over five-year counterparts has fallen from the highest level since 2018, back toward the range set in the final four months of last year. Recent bond auctions show that demand for gilt remains robust, with demand for five- and 10-year notes almost triple the amount on offer and the highest since May and October, respectively.“I’m not for a minute denying that it was a significant move over the last few weeks,” Stheeman said of the rise in gilt yields. “But one does need to look at the longer-term context of where yields are today on a historical basis.”No CrisisWhile several measures indicate more elevated funding stress and stretched liquidity in gilt markets, they are far from crisis-era levels.Bid-ask spreads for 10-year gilts have risen in the past two weeks, but are down from the end-February peak. Meanwhile, the premium between three-month sterling Libor and the overnight rate rose to almost four basis points, the highest since July. That’s well below the high set last March at 61 basis points.Heightening borrowing costs have caught the attention of U.K. politicians, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak warning that rates may rise. Yet while the national debt has risen past a record 2 trillion pounds ($2.8 trillion), historically low interest rates means the cost of servicing it is low.Green PlansThe U.K. will likely take advantage of cheaper borrowing costs when it issues its first green debt, Stheeman said. Britain plans to issue green gilts twice in 2021 as it looks to build out a green bond curve, the DMO said in a statement Wednesday, with a minimum issuance of 15 billion pounds.Britain will be a relatively late entrant to the green bond market, which surpassed a record $1 trillion in issuance last year. The Treasury and DMO are working on the technical aspects of the instruments, Stheeman said, and looking at questions such as whether the country will create its own green bond standards similar to those in development from the European Union.There is some evidence that governments that borrow using green debt can save money, as demand drives up prices and pushes down yields. With the Treasury committed to reducing Britain’s debt levels, green gilts could provide slightly cheaper financing by tapping a rush of pent-up demand from specialist funds.“Right now, the chances of us also doing something which could be extremely attractive from a cost effectiveness perspective are certainly rising,” Stheeman said.(Adds context in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ByteDance developing Clubhouse-like app for China amid copycat rush: sources

    TikTok owner ByteDance is working on a Clubhouse-like app for China, sources familiar with the matter said, as the global success of the U.S.-based audio chat service inspires a rush of copycats in the country. At least a dozen similar apps have been launched in the past month, with momentum picking up after Clubhouse was blocked in China in early February. Clubhouse had seen a surge in users who participated in discussions on sensitive topics such as Xinjiang detention camps and Hong Kong independence.

  • SushiSwap, Fleeing Ethereum Fees, Is Now Live on Binance Smart Chain, Fantom, Others

    The move is one of the first concrete examples of the Uniswap clone going its own way.

  • Why Shares of Pinterest Dropped 10% Today

    Shares of tech stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) plunged as much as 10% on Wednesday as growth stocks fell almost across the board. There wasn't any significant news out about Pinterest today, but shares of tech stocks were down sharply, and high-growth names seemed to be hit the hardest. Pinterest's shares are up 271.3% over the past year, so a pullback is natural.

  • Why Rocket Companies Stock Crashed Today

    Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) plunged 33% on Wednesday after analysts warned that the stock had come too far, too fast. Rocket's share price surged more than 70% on Tuesday in what appeared to be another Reddit-fueled short squeeze. Shares of Rocket Companies lost a third of their value on Wednesday.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' in GameStop saga testifies before Massachusetts regulators

    The social media persona "Roaring Kitty," whose online posts helped spark January's trading frenzy in GameStop Corp shares, appeared before Massachusetts securities regulators on Wednesday to testify as part of an examination into his activities. Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, the state's top securities regulator, last month subpoenaed Keith Gill, who touted GameStop stock in his spare time while he was a registered broker and working at the insurer MassMutual. He was a key figure in the so-called "Reddit rally," which saw shares of GameStop surge 400% in a week before crashing back to pre-surge levels.

  • J.P. Morgan: Don’t Say Bye Bye to NIO Stock, Say Buy Buy

    NIO's (NIO) Q4 earnings were disappointing -- and (most) investors were disappointed. The Chinese electric-vehicle maker's stock sold off by 13% Tuesday, one day after NIO delivered a tiny sales "beat" -- but lost twice as much money as analysts had bargained for. How bad was the news, exactly? In Q4, NIO reported $1.02 billion in quarterly sales, inching past analysts' predicted $1.01 billion. On the bottom line, however, the 17,353 EVs NIO delivered in the fourth quarter of 2020 cost the company a GAAP net loss of $0.16 per share, and an "adjusted" loss of $0.14 per share -- twice the $0.07 pro forma loss Wall Street had predicted. Not all of NIO's news was bad. NIO grew its sales 133% year over year in Q4, and turned last year's Q4 gross profit loss into a positive gross margin in Q4 2020 -- 17.2% for the quarter. Operating losses declined by 67%, net losses by 52%, and "adjusted" net losses by 53%. And viewed in that context, the quarter was good enough to get a pass from investment bank JPMorgan despite the big net loss. More than just a pass, actually. According to JPMorgan analyst Nick Lai, NIO's Q4 was "solid," and even a "meaningful beat" if you back out the "unrealized foreign exchange losses" that were the primary reason NIO lost twice as much money as analysts had anticipated. And the losses aside, the fact that NIO guided to better than 20,000 vehicle deliveries in Q1 2021 (at least 3% more than Lai had been banking on) has the analyst feeling "optimistic" about NIO's "long-term prospects and distinctive business model with [autonomous driving] as a service." As Lai pointed out, NIO's partner JAC Motors is expanding production capacity to facilitate NIO's growing sales, aiming to be able to produce 150,000 units annually one a single-shift production model -- or twice that with two shifts per day working on churning out NIO ES6, ES8, and EC6 automobiles -- and the new ET7 electric sedan as well. After seeing how fast production ramped in Q4, and NIO's projections for Q1, the analyst feels confident in predicting that deliveries will more than double this year, to 90,500 units or better. Lai noted that one bottleneck that might prevent NIO from hitting this goal is the well-publicized deficit in automotive semiconductor chip supplies (and another, constrained supplies of electric batteries). The analyst sees these reducing production rates to perhaps 7,500 units per month in Q2, but easing up thereafter. What kinds of production rates should investors be looking for, then? Assume 20,000 units produced in Q1, and 22,500 in Q2 -- that leaves 48,000 cars that NIO will need to build and ship in the second half of the year in order to hit its year-long production goal. That works out to 8,000 cars per month in Qs 3 and 4, and if NIO can do 7,500 cars a month with supply chain problems, it seems reasonable to assume it can do 8,000 a month without them. In any case, Lai doesn't seem to worried about the potential for a sales miss. In lowering his price target on the stock from $75 to $70 (but keeping his Outperform rating on the stock), Lai explains that his only real concern is that stock dilution has cut the value of NIO shares slightly. Earnings losses and production risks seem to bother him not at all. (To watch Lai's track record, click here) Other analysts share a similar opinion when it comes to NIO. TipRanks data shows out of 10 analysts, 7 are bullish and 3 are sidelined. With a consensus price target of $68.33, the potential upside is about 54%. (See NIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

    Reps Cheney, Issa, and Kinzinger were among GOP who voted against adjournment

  • At least 15 people were killed in an SUV crash with a semi in Southern California, hospital authorities say

    Officials from the El Centro Regional Medical Center in Imperial County said 27 passengers were in the SUV that crashed into a truck carrying gravel.

  • Creator of CPAC golden Trump statue admits it was made in China, after saying Mexico

    ‘Everything is made in China,’ said a business partner behind the six foot replica

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • MBS Faces Criminal Complaint in Germany After Biden Let Him Off the Hook Over Khashoggi

    Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via ReutersA criminal case against Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and others in the Saudi hierarchy has been filed in a German court for the brutal 2018 murder, dismemberment, and disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, despite the kingdom’s denial of MBS’ direct involvement and the Biden administration’s flaccid response to the killing.‌The 500-page complaint filed by the press-freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is the first time a criminal case has been lodged outside of what was largely considered a show trial in Saudi Arabia. That trial saw the conviction of eight people who were later pardoned after members of the Khashoggi family were said to have forgiven them.Saudi’s Crown Prince Is a Killer. So Why Is Biden Just Shrugging?On Monday, the Saudi ambassador to the United Nations disputed a four-page CIA report released last week that pointed to MBS’ involvement, tweeting, “Let us all move forward to tackle the serious business of world issues!!”Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi called the American report, which has been widely criticized as weak, as being “based on could’ve, should’ve and would’ve and does not rise to anywhere close to proving the accusation beyond reasonable doubt.”The report, which was held back by the Trump administration and released last week by Biden, does not directly accuse MBS of ordering the hit on Khashoggi but does say he had “absolute control” over all activities carried out by the kingdom’s intelligence service. Al-Mouallimi argued in a Twitter tirade that “the Prince courageously accepted moral responsibility, presented the accused to the justice system, and pledged to reform the intelligence organizations. Case closed!”Khashoggi was ambushed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a 15-member hit squad that includes a bone-saw-wielding surgeon and seven members of MBS’ elite personal security team in October 2018. The journalist’s body has never been found.The complaint in Germany was filed Monday with public prosecutors in the city of Karlsruhe, according to an RSF statement. The dossier outlines the arbitrary detention of 34 journalists and the brutal murder of Khashoggi to underscore what it calls the kingdom’s “widespread and systematic” persecution of the press.“These journalists are the victims of unlawful killing, torture, sexual violence, and coercion and forced disappearance,” Christophe Deloire, RSF secretary-general, said at a press conference Tuesday morning. “Those responsible for the persecution of journalists in Saudi Arabia, including the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, must be held accountable for their crimes.”The RSF statement names MBS and four other suspects: Saud Al-Qahtani, a close adviser to the crown prince who they allege took direct part in the planning and execution of the murder as well as in the implementation of the policy of persecution of journalists in Saudi Arabia; Ahmad Mohammed Asiri, the former deputy head of intelligence, who is suspected of personally supervising Khashoggi’s murder; Mohammad Al-Otaibi, the consul general in Istanbul at the time of the murder; and Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, an intelligence officer who led the team that “tortured, killed, and forceably disappeared Jamal Khashoggi.”The complaint was filed in Germany because laws there can extend “universal jurisdiction” to some serious international crimes, even when the victims are not German. The case is bolstered by the recent conviction in a German court of a Syrian secret-service officer for aiding and abetting crimes against humanity for the torture of protesters at one of Bashar al-Assad’s prisons, according to The Guardian.“The official opening of a criminal investigation in Germany into the crimes against humanity in Saudi Arabia would be a world first,” RSF’s Germany director Christian Mihr said. “We ask the public prosecutor general to open a situation analysis, with a view to formally launching a prosecutorial investigation and issuing arrest warrants.”RSF ranks Saudi Arabia 170th out of 180 countries in its press-freedom index. “Saudi Arabia permits no independent media,” the RSF rationale states. “Despite his talk of reform, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has intensified the repression since his appointment as crown prince in June 2017. The number of journalists and citizen-journalists in detention has tripled since the start of 2017.”The German court has not yet accepted the claim and no court date has been set.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Op-Ed: It's official. Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's murder. Hold him accountable

    President Biden's failure to punish the Saudi crown prince defies justice and weakens the rule of law everywhere.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • China's Upcoming 'Two Sessions' Might Be Its Most Important Political Gathering in Decades

    China’s biggest annual political meetings—known collectively as the “Two Sessions”—will kick off in Beijing Thursday. The unveiling of a new Five-Year Plan means that the upcoming political meetings will be brimming with long-term goals

  • The Cuomo allegations matter

    Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment. Texas, Mississippi end statewide mask mandate. It's Tuesday's news.

  • States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge

    Buoyed by a surge in vaccine shipments, states and cities are rapidly expanding eligibility for COVID-19 shots to teachers, Americans 50 and over and others as the U.S. races to beat back the virus and reopen businesses and schools. Indiana and Michigan will begin vaccinating those 50 and over, while Arizona and Connecticut have thrown open the line to those who are at least 55. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are reserving the first doses of the new one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson for teachers.

  • Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

    A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada recommended Wednesday that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to four months to quickly inoculate more people amid a shortage of doses in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed optimism that vaccination timelines could be sped up. The current protocol is an interval of three to four weeks between doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

  • Michelle Obama: Barack and I ‘can’t get a word in’ with Sasha, Malia

    During a recent interview on Good Morning America with host Robin Roberts, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have open communications with their two young-adult daughters. “I always have wanted them to start practicing the power of their voices very early on,” Mrs. Obama shared of Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22.