Renesas halts work at Beijing plant due to COVID spread

·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp suspended work at its Beijing plant on Friday because of COVID-19 infections, and will keep the facility shut for several days, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Renesas, the world's leading maker of automobile chips, said the factory mostly produces semiconductors used in industrial machinery and home appliances and that it would make up for the lost output with existing stock.

"There won't be much impact for a stoppage that lasts only several days," the spokesperson said.

A recent surge in COVID cases in China has hit major urban centres throughout the nation.

Renesas is closely watched by investors because it makes around a third of all the microcontroller chips used by the world's carmakers. The industry has already faced pandemic-related shortages that have forced manufacturers to curtail some production.

(Reporting by Mayu Sakoda and Tim Kelly; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Edmund Klamann & Shri Navaratnam)

    Intel Corp has backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023, regional newspaper Volksstimme reported, saying the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies. The plant is central to German and European Union plans to strengthen the continent's resilience by doing more manufacturing locally after the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlighted the risks of long, globe-spanning supply chains. Where Intel had originally budgeted for costs of 17 billion euros ($18 billion), prices were now closer to 20 billion euros, the paper said.