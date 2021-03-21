Renesas says it will take at least a month to restart fire-damaged chip line

FILE PHOTO: Renesas Electronics Corp's logos are pictured at the company's conference in Tokyo
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Renesas Electronics, a key automotive semiconductor supplier, said on Sunday that production at a fire-damaged plant will take at least a month to restart, potentially worsening a chip shortage that is disrupting car production.

About two-thirds of production on the advanced 300mm wafer line affected by Friday's fire is automotive chips, CEO Hidetoshi Shibata told an online briefing.

"It comes at a time when there isn't excess production capacity," he said.

Carmakers are already struggling with a global chip shortage caused by a COVID-19-driven boom in consumer electronics and an unexpected strong rebound in auto sales. Makers such as Ford Motor Co , Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co have had to trim production plans as a result.

Carmakers will start to feel a supply pinch in about a month, according to Renesas.

The chipmaker said it along with automakers and their key suppliers are looking for ways to minimize the impact of the stoppage, Shibata said.

A Toyota Motor Corp spokeswoman said the world's largest carmaker is currently assessing the situation.

The fire at the Naka chip plant in northeast Japan destroyed 11 machines, or 2% of the manufacturing equipment, and sent smoke billowing through the clean room where even small particles of dust can damage wafers during the sensitive fabrication process.

Renesas may not be able to replace all the destroyed equipment within a month, Shibata said, meaning that a return to full production could take longer.

The company, he added, may be able to rely on other plants to replace around two-thirds of the lost production, which is worth around 17 billion yen ($156 million) a month.

The latest disruption at the Naka plants comes after production stopped for a few days last month after an earthquake cut power and back up generators failed to start.

In 2011, Renesas had to close the facility for three months following the deadly earthquake that devastated Japan's northeast coast.

($1 = 108.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by William Mallard and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Aramco’s $75 Billion Dividend Survives Oil Rout, Earnings Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s $75 billion dividend survived one of the biggest disruptions in oil markets in decades as the coronavirus pandemic and a price war sent crude prices tumbling.Aramco’s payouts almost all go to the Saudi Arabian government, whose budget deficit widened in 2020 after the virus hammered energy markets and shut down businesses across the kingdom.The world’s biggest oil company has taken on more debt in the past 12 months to keep up the dividend in the face of dwindling cash flow, though its gearing remains below that of Big Oil firms such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc.Net income for 2020 was 184 billion riyals ($49 billion), slightly above analysts’ expectations and down 44% from the previous year. Free cash flow slumped almost 40% to $49 billion, substantially below the level of the dividend.Cautious on OilAramco expects capital expenditure this year to be $35 billion, down from previous guidance of as much as $45 billion. That signals it remains cautious on the outlook for oil markets despite prices climbing 25% since the end of December to about $65 a barrel.The new forecast is still higher than Aramco’s $27 billion of investment spending in 2020.The company, based in Dhahran in eastern Saudi Arabia, said that energy consumption was increasing in some regions -- including its main market of Asia -- as the global economy recovers.“Our long-term strategy to optimize our oil and gas portfolio is on track and, as the macro environment improves, we are seeing a pick-up in demand in Asia and also positive signs elsewhere,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in a statement.Profit: 183.8 billion riyals in 2020 vs 330.7 billion in 2019Revenue: 768 billion riyals vs 1.11 trillionOperating profit: 383 billion riyals vs 675 billionFree cash flow: 184 billion riyals vs 294 billionDrone AttacksThe company’s stock has risen 0.6% this year to 35.20 riyals, giving it a market value of about $1.9 trillion, second only to Apple Inc. That compares with a 9% increase in Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul index.Investor concern is rising over an increase in drone and missile attacks on Aramco’s facilities, most of them claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels but which Saudi officials say have Iranian involvement.On Friday morning, Aramco’s 120,000-barrel-a-day refinery in the capital Riyadh was targeted with missiles. Though the attack caused no damage or loss of life, it followed similar assaults on the company’s Ras Tanura export terminal and a fuel depot in Jeddah earlier in the month.(Updates throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Vigilantes Are Unlikely to Cause a New Black Monday for Stocks

    The bond vigilantes appear to have returned, punishing not only the Treasury market but also exacting a toll on the Nasdaq Composite’s highfliers. What’s different this time is that the bond vigilantes are fighting the Fed, to mix two market aphorisms. The Federal Reserve just reiterated its intention to maintain its ultra-accommodative policy until it sees what it deems as maximum employment and inflation steadily above 2%.

  • Ford, Stellantis Announce Production Cuts Amid Chip Shortage

    Due to the global semiconductor shortage, Ford will reduce production at its Ohio plant. And competitor Stellantis’ production will be halted at its Warren, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico, assembly plants. What Happened: Amid a global semiconductor shortage, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said it would cut more production in the U.S. It will cut production at a plant in Ohio, and its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville will only have two shifts. According to Reuters, Ford will assemble the F-150 pickup and Edge SUVs in North America and wait for more semiconductors to complete the production. It may take several weeks to complete the process. Similarly, the world’s fourth-largest automaker Stellantis said it would hold the final production process of its popular Ram 1500 Classic trucks at the Warren, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico, assembly plants. After more semiconductor chips become available, the trucks will be completed and be distributed. Stellantis has not confirmed when normal production will resume, as the deadlock could last for a “number of weeks.” Stellantis, a merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) and PSA Group, officially took shape in January. Ever since, it has seen a shortage of chips hampering its production and overall business. Why It Matters: Earlier in February, Ford temporarily cut production at two of its plants in the U.S. because of the semiconductor shortage. The plants produce F-150 full-size pickups. Ford and Nissan Motor also in January cut production at plants in the U.S. and Japan. In 2020 demand for vehicles increased following production shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, demand for laptops and gaming systems increased, and global chipmakers saw a rise in orders. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Ordered To Pay 8.5 Million In Patent Infringement CaseMusk Says Tesla Would Be 'Shut Down' If Its Cars Were Used To Spy In China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Is Still on a Bumpy Path to Recovery Despite Price Swerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil just experienced its biggest one-day price slump in more than six months, but it hasn’t veered off the road to recovery.Even as problems with Europe’s vaccine program and a slowdown in Chinese crude buying sent futures down 7% on Thursday, data from around the world showed a steady, albeit patchy, recovery in demand.A year ago, idled jetliners were parked wing-tip to wing-tip on airport taxiways as a raging virus kept billions of people at home. Today, U.S. airports are the busiest since the pandemic started and flight attendants are returning from furlough.These steps back toward normality from one of the industries hit hardest by Covid-19 is just one of many signs that the world is starting to move again. Consumption of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel are at the highest in more than a year.The market’s jitters may still be justified. A renewed lockdown in Italy showed that any gains can be quickly lost if the spread of the virus accelerates again. Yet things are likely to keep improving through the summer, traditionally the peak period for oil demand.More than 410 million vaccine doses have been administered across 132 countries. U.S. President Joe Biden just signed a $1.9 trillion economic rescue package into law, prompting analysts to significantly upgrade their growth forecasts.“Western world oil demand looks set to bounce on the back of the economic recovery, stimulus, vaccination progress, and easing pandemic measures,” said Norbert Ruecker, head of economics and next-generation research at Julius Baer. “Europe’s vaccination hiccups hardly change the economic outlook.”Up and AwayGlobal oil demand, which plunged as much as 30% during the worst of the pandemic lockdowns last March and April, is now back at about 95% of the pre-Covid high of just over 100 million barrels a day hit in 2019, according to the International Energy Agency. Together with aggressive output cuts from the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporters, that’s helped a revival in prices of more than 20% this year -- even after Thursday’s slump.Commercial flights are back at two-thirds of comparable pre-Covid levels, the most activity since air traffic slumped a year ago, according to data from Flightradar24. In the U.S., foot traffic in airports has picked up, with a run of over 1 million daily passengers for eight straight days ending on Thursday -- something that hasn’t happened since the pandemic started.In another indication of renewed optimism about travel, the flow of gasoline and diesel from refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast to Mexican ports accelerated from February into March as the Latin American country’s resorts prepared for an influx of tourists over spring break, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg.In China, air-passenger volumes climbed to 23.9 million trips in February, nearly three times the level of a year earlier, when the initial stages of the pandemic had grounded most of the country’s jets, according to the local civil aviation administration.Asian jet fuel demand should see a gradual improvement over the course of 2021, largely driven by domestic flights, said Sri Paravaikkarasu, Asia head of oil at FGE.But it’s a long road to full recovery for the market. Europe’s air traffic has been higher than forecast, but is still languishing at about a third of pre-pandemic levels,“Even with the rapid mass distribution of the vaccine, it will require months for borders to fully open,” Paravaikkarasu said. “Given the cautious approach to reinstating international flights, Asia’s jet fuel demand should only recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2023.”Back to VegasRoad traffic from southern California into Las Vegas returned to pre-pandemic levels this quarter, probably because people who would previously have flown are now driving to the city for their gambling getaways, according to a report from Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Brian Egger.That’s reflective of a broader rebound in passenger travel across the U.S. After a year of getting pummeled by the coronavirus, retail gasoline sales rose last week to just 1% below year-ago levels, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said on Twitter.More granular data shows a patchy recovery in driving. Morning rush-hour traffic delays in U.S. cities from New York and Washington DC to San Francisco have been rising since the beginning of the year, but remain less than half as long as they were on average in 2019, according to data from location-technology specialist TomTom NV.Total vehicle miles traveled on U.S. highways in the week ended March 14 were down 9% from a year earlier, according to data from the Department of Transportation.People are still working remotely so “there will be a little bit of a hit to the commute,” Phillips 66 Economist Horace Hobbs said at IHS Markit Ltd.’s virtual CERAWeek conference earlier this month. On the flip-side “folks are going out to the national parks and the state parks for road trips this year. That sort of popped up out of nowhere and uses a lot of gasoline.”Demand growth in Latin America has been constrained by slow vaccination progress and widespread infections in the region’s two largest economies, Brazil and Mexico.Pent UpMany European drivers are still staying at home. Road journeys during London’s peak morning commute are now taking longer than they did on average at the same time in 2019, while in Paris and Berlin delays are back at more than 70% of pre-pandemic levels.But in Madrid, congestion is still at less than 60% of comparable 2019 levels, while delays in Rome have fallen back to just a quarter of those experienced before the pandemic.“Traffic levels collapsed in parts of Italy as the government reimposed travel restrictions to contain the latest wave of Covid infections,” according to a report from BloombergNEF. “The recovery continues, however, in the U.K. and Germany.”China continues to lead Asia’s rebound. Morning rush-hour delays from Beijing and Shanghai to Wuhan and Chongqing are longer than average 2019 levels for the same time of day, TomTom data show. Gasoline usage was 3.2% higher in those months, extending a run above pre-Covid levels, according to consultant SIA Energy.Some countries, notably Japan and South Korea, are lagging that revival. Japan’s gasoline demand may drop 2% to 3% in 2021, Tsutomu Sugimori, head of the Petroleum Association of Japan said last month. Refiners in South Korea and Taiwan have been operating well below capacity amid weak domestic and exports demand, and minuscule processing margins.“Although the recovery in gasoline demand has stagnated somewhat due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in some countries, pent-up travel demand should lead to a boom in domestic leisure trips during the summer season,” said FGE’s Paravaikkarasu.Lots of BoxesU.S. demand for diesel for trucking remains well above spring 2020 levels as homebound Americans favor online shopping and delivery. Trucking mileage in the week ended March 14 was up 6% from a year earlier, according to the Department of Transportation. The volume of distillate fuels supplied to the market rose to the highest since December 2019 in the week to March 5, according to the Department of Energy.In China, a similar trend emerged as people chose to stay at home during New Year celebrations instead of visiting their families. The postal service collected and delivered over 660 million parcels during the holiday, almost three times more than the same period last year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.Diesel consumption in China was up about 10% over the first two months of 2021 compared with the same period in 2019, according to SIA Energy. In India, sales of the fuel in the first half of March were 7.4% higher than a year earlier, according to preliminary data from officials with knowledge of the matter.In Europe, indicators point to diesel demand still being relatively weak. Refiners’ profits from making the fuel are less than half seasonal norms, while futures prices are in a contango structure, which points to oversupply.However many potholes lie in the road out of the pandemic, as long as more people keep getting vaccinated and start to reclaim their former lives, the direction of travel for the oil market is clear.“The part of people’s lives that has been missing has been going places and seeing scenery other than the inside of their house,” said Raoul LeBlanc, an analyst at IHS Markit. “They will want to get out, and that means travel, which means oil demand.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU Plodding Stirs ECB Concerns as U.S. Surges on With Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s path to joint fiscal stimulus is looking less assured than its monetary guardians would like, casting further clouds over an outlook already stunted by the bloc’s botched vaccination drive.European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde last week gave a hint of alarm to lawmakers on the slow rollout of the 750 billion-euro ($896 billion) pandemic recovery fund, building on the warning of colleagues. That heaps pressure on the EU’s leadership to get its flagship tool right, especially with other parts of its crisis response faltering.The U.S.’s more advanced immunization push and President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus that is already posting checks to citizens highlight Europe’s contrasting shortcomings. While America’s consumption-boosting splurge isn’t directly comparable to the EU’s longer-term and investment-focused fund, it’ll still fuel a visibly quicker rebound.Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell reinforced the point last week when he declared that he would “love to see Europe growing faster.” ECB officials might wholeheartedly agree, knowing that the onus will be on them to stimulate the economy more if fiscal help isn’t there.“They’re looking at what’s going on on the other side of the Atlantic and it becomes clear that what Europe is doing is inadequate,” said Nick Kounis, an economist at ABN Amro Bank NV in Amsterdam. “There’s a concern that without the same fiscal effort in Europe, the output gap is going to remain in place.”Lagarde noted the difference in strategy from the U.S. in the European Parliament on Thursday, but also suggested it’s a good reason why governments shouldn’t dawdle.“Rather than lamenting the insufficiency, the different pace, the diverging impact, all of us should put all the energy we have in making sure that we deliver, and that implementation follows through as quickly as possible without too much procrastination,” Lagarde said. “It matters for the confidence effect.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The sense of panic in the EU about securing enough supply for all 27 member states coupled with vaccine hesitancy is risking economic confidence in the region.”--By our Europe, Middle East and Africa Economists. For their report, click herePayments under the recovery fund should start around the middle of 2021 and are stretched over several years, focused on investing to retool the bloc for a greener and more-digitized future. Most governments’ submissions to the EU still need work before an April 30 deadline, according to people familiar with the issue.Likewise, just 13 of the 27 member states have approved a provision that allows the Commission to finance the fund in the bond market.Read more: EU Recovery Fund Risks Delays With Spending Plans Judged Sub-ParObservers insist the process is still within a long-planned timeline.“The agreement was not just to give money to countries and let them do what they want,” said Zsolt Darvas, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. “If you don’t just want to throw the money out the window, but have sensible investment and spending, you need to prepare detailed plans.”Confidence in the fund is all the more important because the bloc’s slow vaccination rollout has meant extended restrictions and almost certainly another economic contraction this quarter, a predicament that will focus minds at an EU summit on Thursday. The economy is projected to return to its pre-pandemic size only in the middle of 2022, a year behind the U.S.Read more in Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker“My concern is that, compared with the enormous U.S. fiscal impulse, the effects of the European one will kick in with a major delay,” ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said in an interview published on Wednesday. “The joint fiscal reaction is lagging behind and needs to pick up its pace to support the recovery.”In comments to Les Echos the same day, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel also wondered if the EU effort may be inadequate.“The U.S. measures are bigger,” she said. “It may be that the European support will turn out to be insufficient.”Dragging OnThe longer the vaccine crisis drags on, the more important the recovery fund becomes, because in the meantime almost all fiscal aid comes from national measures applied unevenly across the region.Morgan Stanley economists say that unless inoculations pick up soon, a second summer could suffer lockdowns hitting tourism-dependent southern countries hardest. The fund is “designed to support a synchronized recovery by targeting support on the worst-hit areas,” they wrote in a report.While Lagarde acknowledged spending plans should be “well-designed,” she reminded lawmakers of her challenge while the EU Commission does due diligence. Bond yields are rising because of an expected U.S. inflationary boom, forcing the ECB to accelerate stimulus to stop that stoking higher borrowing costs for companies and households.The recovery fund “should become operational without delay,” Lagarde said. “We should not be too downbeat about ourselves, but we should absolutely deliver.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. to open overflow facility for unaccompanied migrant children

    The facility in Pecos, Texas, will initially house about 500 children with the potential to expand to 2,000.

  • 15,500 unaccompanied migrant minors now in government custody

    More than 5,000 of the unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. custody were stranded in Border Patrol facilities not designed for long-term custody.

  • EXPLAINER: Tokyo Olympics march on without fans from abroad

    The Tokyo Olympics and the International Olympic Committee have banned fans from abroad with the games opening in four months. IOC President Thomas Bach said Saturday he was “sorry” when the decision was announced. In truth, what matters to the IOC — like any sports business that relies for most of its income on selling broadcast rights — is getting the Olympics on television.

  • The Market Isn’t Fighting the Fed. What That Means for Stocks.

    It’s supposed to be the battle of, if not this century, then at least this year—the Federal Reserve versus the bond market. Heading into the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this past week, hopes were running high that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell would do something to slow the rise in bond yields. Sure, Powell reinforced the Fed’s pledge to keep its benchmark short-term interest rates near zero through 2023, even as the central bank’s “dots” reflected economic growth of 6.5% in 2021.

  • N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed

    North Korean diplomats vacated their embassy in Malaysia and prepared to leave the country Sunday, after the two nations cut diplomatic relations in a spat over the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The North Korean flag and embassy signage have been removed from the premise in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. Ties between North Korea and Malaysia have been virtually frozen since the 2017 assassination of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • A man was arrested after he verbally assaulted, pepper-sprayed an Asian gas station owner because the suspect wanted to pay in all coins

    "The guy had pulled out his pepper spray and he had shot my face, arms. I ended up going to the ER to get taken care of," the owner told KGO.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • The 45 biggest differences between 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' and the 2017 theatrical version

    So much is different in the four-hour film. Insider rounds up the biggest differences between WB's 2017 theatrical cut and HBO Max's "Snyder Cut."

  • I tried Martha Stewart's trick for the ultimate grilled cheese, and I found a way to make it even better

    I tried the famous foodie's hack for making gooey, delicious grilled-cheese sandwiches. The great trick involves a super-common fridge condiment.

  • US, Belgium, France and Japan hold Mideast naval exercise

    The U.S. Navy said Sunday it will hold a major naval exercise alongside Belgium, France and Japan in the Mideast amid tensions over Iran's nuclear program in the region. The Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise will see ships from the four countries conduct drills in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. Ships involved include the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, as well as the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island.

  • Scientist behind coronavirus shot says next target is cancer

    The scientist who won the race to deliver the first widely used coronavirus vaccine says people can rest assured the shots are safe, and the technology behind it will soon be used to fight another global scourge — cancer. Ozlem Tureci, who co-founded the German company BioNTech with her husband, was working on a way to harness the body's immune system to tackle tumors when they learned last year of an unknown virus infecting people in China. Within 11 months, Britain had authorized the use of the mRNA vaccine BioNTech developed with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, followed a week later by the United States.

  • Face editing: Japanese biker tricks internet into thinking he is a young woman

    The 50-year-old biker said he thought his social media followers would not want to see an old "uncle".

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has allowed some video and photos from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.