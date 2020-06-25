ReNeuron Signs New Exosome Research Collaboration

LONDON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNeuron Group plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based global leader in the development of cell-based therapeutics, today announced that it has signed a new research evaluation agreement with a major U.S. biotechnology company in connection with the use of the Company's proprietary exosomes for the delivery of novel gene silencing therapeutics.

This latest research collaboration will focus on the use of ReNeuron's human neural stem cell (hNSC) derived exosomes for the delivery of the U.S. biotechnology company's neuroscience therapeutic candidates. ReNeuron will be responsible for manufacturing exosomes and then loading them with the gene silencing sequences after which the U.S. biotechnology company will evaluate the loaded exosomes. Assuming positive results, the parties will jointly own the novel therapeutic candidate created for future development.

The research evaluation agreement is in line with ReNeuron's strategy of partnering its exosome technology as a novel delivery vehicle. This new agreement follows an exosome research collaboration with a major pharmaceutical company announced by ReNeuron on April 7, 2020, reflecting the increasing level of industry interest in exosomes.

ReNeuron has developed exosomes derived from human neural stem cells (hNSC) that have a natural ability to cross the blood brain barrier and can thus be used to deliver therapeutics for diseases of the brain. The hNSC-derived exosomes can be produced through a fully qualified, xeno-free, scalable process and the clinical-grade hNSC source cell-line ensures consistent exosome product. The hNSC exosomes can be loaded with a diverse range of potential therapeutics, such as siRNA/mRNA/miRNA, CRISPR/Cas9, antibodies, peptides and small molecules.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with this major US biotechnology company in the discovery and development of novel gene silencing-based therapeutics. This latest exosome collaboration follows our strategy of collaborating and out-licensing our proprietary exosome technology as a novel delivery vector and underlines the potential commercial value of these proprietary nanoparticles," commented Olav Hellebø, Chief Executive Officer of ReNeuron.

About ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a global leader in cell-based therapeutics, harnessing its unique stem cell technologies to develop 'off the shelf' stem cell treatments, without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. The Company's clinical-stage candidates are in development for the blindness-causing disease, retinitis pigmentosa, and for disability as a result of stroke.

ReNeuron is also advancing its proprietary exosome technology platform as a potential delivery system for drugs that treat diseases of the brain. The Company also has the ability through its conditionally immortalised induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform to make any tissue cells of choice; in-house programmes are focused on treatments for blood cancers and diabetes. ReNeuron's shares are traded on the London AIM market under the symbol RENE.L. For further information visit www.reneuron.com.

