Is Renew Holdings plc's (LON:RNWH) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Renew Holdings' (LON:RNWH) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Renew Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Renew Holdings is:

26% = UK£35m ÷ UK£134m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.26 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Renew Holdings' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Renew Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.3% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 24% net income growth seen by Renew Holdings over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Renew Holdings compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 2.2% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is RNWH fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Renew Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Renew Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 37% (where it is retaining 63% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Renew Holdings is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Renew Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 34% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Renew Holdings' future ROE will be 26% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Renew Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

