Renewable energy drive for indigenous groups in Colombia

More than 50 possible wind and solar projects have been announced in Colombia since 2019

Colombia has approved regulations that encourage local communities and indigenous groups to produce energy through renewable sources and sell it to the national grid.

Only 1% of the country's energy comes from alternative sources.

Community leaders, including Afro-Colombians, can now set up partnerships with public and private companies.

They will be able to work together to generate power from wind farms, small hydroelectric projects and biofuels.

Colombia's left-wing President Gustavo Petro says he wants to diversify the country's energy matrix.

Earlier this month, the government opened bids for its first offshore wind farms.

More than 70% of the country's power is currently produced by large hydroelectric dams, which have a significant impact on communities and on the environment.

More than 50 possible wind and solar projects have been announced in Colombia since 2019, with planned generation of some 2.43 gigawatts in wind energy and 0.1 gigawatts in solar, Reuters news agency reports. None are yet operating.

Some companies - including Italy's Enel - have indefinitely delayed projects, blaming local protests for hampering billions in investments, the agency adds.