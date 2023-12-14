Renewable energy firm seeks permits for solar panel farm in Hayes Township

GAYLORD — A subsidiary of a German utility company wants to operate an array of solar panels on about 1,200 acres in Hayes Township.

Rick Wilson, a representative of Chicago-based RWE Renewables Americas LLC, told a meeting of the township board Tuesday night his company has lease agreements with property owners to use undeveloped land that is scattered between Van Tyle and Old Stump roads. The majority of the property is controlled by the Craple family, he said.

The property, which has a large transmission line that runs through it, has been leased for a 40-year period. Wilson said solar panels are expected to occupy about 60 percent of the land. RWE will clear trees and other vegetation to make way for the panels.

Wilson said the company intends to keep a buffer of trees around the project that may not completely block the view of the panels.

The company will be seeking permits for the project from the township board and the Otsego County Planning Commission.

"We hope to have the permitting done by mid to late summer" of 2024, Wilson said.

The project is estimated to create about 250 jobs during a 12-16 month construction period. When completed, the panels should have an installed capacity of 170 to 195 megawatts. Wilson said 150 megawatts produces enough power to supply 30,000 to 40,000 homes.

Those attending the meeting commented on the life cycle of solar panels, the tax implications of the project and the buffer of trees surrounding it.

Another meeting is tentatively set for Jan. 8, 2024 to discuss the project in more detail.

RWE Renewables develops, owns and operates renewable energy projects in the U.S. and is a unit of Germany's RWE AG.

In addition to this project, Wolverine Power Cooperative has purchased of 580 acres of the former Georgia Pacific grounds south of Gaylord for an anticipated solar farm that could produce 150 megawatts of power.

As utilities and other companies are pushed to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, solar and other renewable energy sources are gaining in popularity. Last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a clean energy package requiring utility providers to transition to 100 percent carbon-free energy generation by 2040. The state has also set a goal for utilities to generate 50 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2030, a significant leap from the current 12 percent.

Included in the legislation signed by Whitmer was a bill that provides the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) with the ability to override local government control over the siting of new wind and solar projects.

