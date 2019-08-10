Renewable Energy Group's Headache Continued in Q2

It appeared that the nation's largest biodiesel producer had finally turned a corner in 2018. Yet sustained pricing headwinds -- and stubborn members of Congress -- are proving difficult to overcome for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI). Judging from second-quarter 2019 operating results, investors might need all the patience they can muster.

The biodiesel producer saw average selling price (ASP) per gallon drop 13% from the year-ago period. An important tax credit remains unavailable due to government inaction. While the company attempted to offset that top-line weakness by selling gallons from inventory, higher feedstock prices eroded margins.

Still, despite the headwinds, Renewable Energy Group is in a good place relative to its peer group. It also made a handful of moves to position itself more effectively for the long haul, although that may not make waiting out the storm any more comforting. Here's what investors need to know about the latest operating results.

By the numbers

A quick glance at Q2 operating results shows that not much has changed in the American biodiesel industry since the first quarter of 2019. To support its top line, Renewable Energy Group sold more gallons than it produced while attempting to manage operating losses. It didn't really help. In fact, the company was forced to close a manufacturing facility in late July. It was smaller and less efficient than its remaining facilities, and unlikely to contribute to margins in the current environment.

Metric Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Gallons sold 197 million 172 million 15% Gallons produced 127 million 125 million 2% ASP per gallon, excluding subsidies $2.70 $3.11 (13%) Total revenue $560.6 million $579 million (3%) Gross profit ($26.8 million) $57.5 million N/A Operating income ($54.3 million) $32.9 million N/A

What's going on? Selling prices are weak, feedstock prices are traversing through their normal seasonal patterns, and the most important federal subsidy -- the Biodiesel Mixture Excise Tax Credit, also known as the blenders tax credit (BTC) -- hasn't been active since the end of 2017. The latter is the most important drag on the industry.

The BTC has lapsed many times before, only to be retroactively reinstated by Congress each time, and has come to be regarded as a point of certainty in an otherwise unpredictable environment. But the industry has now operated for over 20 months without the tax credit, and it wasn't included in the latest two-year budget deal.

That matters because the absence of the tax credit has started to drag on biodiesel selling prices and affect customer relationships. Making matters worse, a record number of refineries have been exempted from having to blend renewable fuels, which has caused the prices of separately traded compliance credits, called renewable identification numbers (RIN), to tank. The impact is clearly evident from biodiesel-to-feedstock price spreads trending well below the historical average.

Put another way, Renewable Energy Group is caught in regulatory limbo. There's bipartisan support for extending the BTC, but no action has been taken. There are rules on the books for refiners and renewable fuels, but regulators aren't enforcing them. There's only one thing the business can do: plow ahead and focus on the factors it can control.

