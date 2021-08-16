Renewable energy transition faces roadblocks in New Mexico

Rick Ruggles, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·6 min read

Aug. 16—As alarms increase about the horrors of climate change, New Mexico and the nation are hustling to accelerate renewable energy efforts.

An international report last week said the challenges of climate change are evident and worse than suspected. The United Nations panel said urgent action against carbon dioxide emissions and other greenhouse gases is essential.

But the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the global distribution of steel, aluminum, computer chips and other resources needed to build technology like wind turbines, which will play a big role in converting to renewable energy.

Already some solar energy projects in New Mexico have experienced delays because of pandemic-related supply problems, Public Service Company of New Mexico has said.

Further, some say the nationwide and worldwide push toward renewable energy hasn't been strong enough.

"In simple terms, we should be doing much better," said Olga Lavrova, a professor at New Mexico State University. "Countries are doing what their governments are allowing them to do. ... Some climatologists are referring to this as our last chance and last alarm."

Disputes over which events and crises are attributable to climate change are senseless at this point, many scientists say, when melting glaciers and coastal flooding are intensifying.

The message appears to be sinking in gradually, with the percentage of doubters still fairly high. A Gallup poll this year found 38 percent of respondents said global warming was "generally exaggerated," down from 48 percent in 2010.

A small sampling of New Mexico residents Friday found individuals who have deep concern. A 71-year-old man who declined to give his name said humanity is "on the cusp of disaster, basically."

Registered nurse Christina Romero called climate change "very serious." She took heart in the belief that New Mexico is "the perfect place" for renewable energy development because of its abundant wind and sun.

John Hay, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln extension educator with expertise in renewable energy and biofuels, said people know there is evidence of unrest.

"Most people recognize that something is changing," Hay said.

Federal Energy Information Administration data from 2019 indicates New Mexico has gotten a good start on developing renewable energy. The agency found that 23.5 percent of the state's electricity came from wind and sun, compared to 42 percent from coal and about 34 percent from natural gas.

Lavrova, an electrical and computer engineering faculty member and participant on a state task force on the energy grid, said New Mexico has a good plan and has done some sound work. "If you look at the big picture, New Mexico is ready and moving along nicely."

The Energy Transition Act of 2019 set goals of attaining half of the state's electrical energy through renewable sources by 2030, 80 percent by 2040 and all of it by 2045. The mandates are for the investor-owned electric utilities — PNM, El Paso Electric and Southwestern Public Service. Smaller co-ops have five years longer to get to 100 percent.

"If you don't have a plan, you can't meet the plan," Lavrova said.

Tom Fallgren, vice president of energy generation for PNM, said the transition will be far from simple. He cited what he sees as two appealing elements of a proposed PNM merger with Avangrid of Connecticut and Iberdrola of Spain, energy companies focused on renewable energy: the financing they can bring and technological advancements.

Hearings are being held this month by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission on whether the merger should proceed.

Carbon neutrality can be reached, Fallgren said, but reliability and reasonable cost must accompany the move. "So we have to be very careful about how we make the transition."

PNM planned to shut down the coal-fueled San Juan Generating Station in northwestern New Mexico next summer and replace it with several solar energy projects that contractors were to build.

But the supply problem has delayed that work, leaving PNM seeking other ways to get energy to customers during the peak use time in summer 2022. Fallgren recently told the Public Regulation Commission he wouldn't absolutely rule out extending the life of the power plant if necessary.

Last week, he said he has "made some preliminary progress" in finding replacement energy for next summer, but he wasn't specific. He expects the world's supply problem to be resolved within a year. The majority of components in this shortage are made in factories in Asia, he said.

Reilly White, an associate professor of finance at the University of New Mexico, said the "short-term supply constraints are making it more difficult than it should be right now" to step up the transition to renewable energy.

"We expect this will be resolved," he said, but the speed with which the transition takes place depends on surmounting problems like this.

White foresees climate change as increasingly linked to economic consequences because of extreme weather events and disasters. That is likely to raise the level of political and consumer will to take expedient action, he said.

Generally, he said, "New Mexico is not behind" other states in converting to renewable energy. "It is really encouraging, and we've made good progress."

Renewable energy means more than sun and wind. Other sources include hydroelectricity, tidal energy, geothermal, nuclear and biomass, which can involve converting byproducts of agriculture into energy.

Nebraska's Hay and others said there is no such thing as a completely carbon-neutral source of energy. From start to finish, supplies must be furnished by trucks, and worn out wind-turbine blades must be removed and put in landfills.

"There is no perfect energy system," Hay said. But sources such as coal-fueled electricity and natural gas emit huge amounts of carbon compared to wind, solar and other sources. Nuclear energy is generally clean, he noted, but nuclear plants are expensive to build and the public perception of them is negative.

Also, some sources aren't always reliable. "What do I use when wind's not available?" Hay asked. "What do I use when solar is not available?" Those sources need to work in combination, perhaps, with natural gas, he said.

"The big thing is energy storage," he said. Relying on batteries for storage is costly, and batteries need to be devised that are big enough for utility company needs.

Lavrova said dealing with climate change is essential, "just so our children can have a livable planet."

The United Nations report called it "unequivocal" that human actions have a huge impact on climate change. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres described the report released this month as "code red for humanity."

PNM's Fallgren said he wouldn't minimize the challenges involved in addressing the situation.

He added: "The electric grid is the most complicated machine man has ever developed."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Why are earthquakes so devastating in Haiti?

    The powerful earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday killed hundreds and injured thousands more. As rescuers search for survivors in the Caribbean nation, here's a look at why Haiti has had so many devastating earthquakes over the centuries and why they are often so devastating. WHAT MAKES HAITI PRONE TO EARTHQUAKES?

  • Sheep help restore native habitat on Waseca Solar Farm

    A flock of sheep is hard at work in a new solar garden, helping by grazing the land and restoing the natural habitat. Erin Hassanzadeh from CBS Minnesota has the story.

  • Storm runoff causes flooding in New Mexico

    Runoff from heavy rain caused scattered flooding and several closures of roads and highways across southern New Mexico on Saturday, officials said. (Aug. 14)

  • Afghan woman in limbo at Kabul airport after Taliban sweep

    With hundreds of Afghans rushing the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport desperate to flee the return of the Taliban, a young Afghan woman stood in limbo between two worlds. In another, she would stay in an Afghanistan under Taliban rule, forced to wipe out the last 20 years of all that she had built and achieved. Sleepless, hungry and scared she has been waiting for hours at the airport for a flight she feared would never come with questions she could not answer.

  • Shami stars as India's tail frustrates England

    Mohammed Shami's brilliant unbeaten fifty helped India build a commanding lead to frustrate England hopes of a last-day victory in the second Test at Lord's on Monday.

  • With no deal for next year, Ryan Newman says he’s just trying ‘to live every day to the fullest’

    Uncertain if he will race NASCAR next season or if Sunday will be his last start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ryan Newman is philosophical on the future.

  • Forces complete NHRA's 1st father-daughter nitro sweep

    John and Brittany Force completed the first father-daughter nitro sweep in NHRA history Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park. The 72-year-old John Force won for the time time this year and 154th overall. What was special was, to do it with Brittany.

  • Imagining the climate-proof home in the US: using the least energy possible from the cleanest sources

    Solar energy use will become more common as power use becomes smarter and more automated Layout of 3D diagrams of a home exterior, kitchen and basement. Photograph: Guardian Design Dealing with the climate crisis involves the overhauling of many facets of life, but few of these changes will feel as tangible and personal as the transformation required within the home. The 128m households that dot America gobble up energy for heating, cooling and lighting, generating around 20% of all the planet-h

  • Report on fatal grizzly mauling of Montana man released; some questions unanswered

    He died in an Idaho hospital in April after he was attacked by a 411-pound male grizzly.

  • Idaho Power encourages customers to know their facts when considering solar power

    It’s important to learn the details when considering a solar installation. │ Opinion

  • If Your Garbage Disposal Needs a Good Cleaning, Add These $3 Tablets To Your Cart ASAP

    They’ve racked up over 11,000 five-star reviews.

  • Boardwalk's End

    SCENES FROM THE LONG, SLOW DROWNING OF THE NEW JERSEY SHORE. FROM A SATELLITE’S point of view, New Jersey’s barrier islands barely register, like fine white bones pulled from a body of green, separated by a vascular tissue of wetlands and shallow bays. Twenty thousand years ago, when the Laurentide ice sheet covered much of Canada and the northern United States, the coast of what would be New Jersey reached to the edge of the continental shelf, nearly 100 miles east of the present shoreline. For

  • Ford Mustang Pulled From Cape Fear River

    Another muscle car gets pulled out of water.

  • Tropical Storm Henri could form soon, Fred forecast to hit Florida, Grace menaces Haiti

    A tropical depression passing near Bermuda is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Henri soon.

  • New England Aquarium mourns Tatoosh the giant octopus

    The New England Aquarium says their giant Pacific octopus Tatoosh has died. The Aquarium says the giant Pacific octopus "inspired awe and helped educate Aquarium guests." Tatoosh joined the aquarium’s Northern Waters Gallery in 2020. At the time he was estimated to be about 2 years old and weigh about 8 lbs. He was named for Tatoosh Island, the largest island in the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary. The animals are described as highly intelligent and live 3 to 5 years.

  • Small Towns Grow Desperate for Water in California

    MENDOCINO, Calif. — As a measure of both the nation’s creaking infrastructure and the severity of the drought gripping California, there is the $5 shower. That’s how much Ian Roth, the owner of the Seagull Inn, a bed-and-breakfast in this tourist town three hours north of San Francisco, spends on water every time a guest washes for five minutes under the shower nozzle. Water is so scarce in Mendocino, an Instagram-ready collection of pastel Victorian homes on the edge of the Pacific, that restau

  • Tropical Storm Grace’s track shifts west, taking much of South Florida out of its path

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Grace, which formed early Saturday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, saw its wind speed decrease and had its forecast track shift west, taking Palm Beach and most of Broward out of its path. The storm still has a long-range forecast that affects Florida by midweek. Grace became the seventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, and has a similar ...

  • Giant panda Jia Jia gives birth to first cub in Singapore

    Singapore's first panda cub was born at River Safari to Kai Kai and Jia Jia, the two giant pandas who arrived in 2012 on a 10-year loan from China.

  • Three tropical systems in the Atlantic pose a threat to land this week

    Florida, Bermuda, and hard-hit Haiti are all in line for foul weather over the next few days as three different tropical systems swirl toward land.

  • Cost to Bury Carbon Near Tipping Point as Emissions Price Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Skyrocketing carbon prices and a “code red” warning about the threat posed by climate change are giving fresh momentum to a technology that captures and removes greenhouse gas emissions so they can be buried.The market for these tools could reach $2 trillion if used to cut pollution from heavy industry, according to Credit Suisse Group AG. With carbon more than doubling in the past year and prices set to reach 100 euros ($118) as soon as the middle of this decade, capture technolo