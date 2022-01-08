Renewable: Lithium promises revival for dying California inland sea

In the languishing area around Salton Sea,, companies are starting to extract lithium. The increasingly valuable metal, whose supply is concentrated in a few global pockets, is vital for the rechargeable batteries expected to cleanly power the cars and homes of our polluted planet's future. Lithium hydroxide is worth over $25,000 per tonne, a price that has risen more than 250 percent over the last year, offering hope of a revival to an area that ranks among California's poorest.