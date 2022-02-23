Renewable natural gas is transforming Tennessee and Memphis Light Gas and Water | Opinion

During cold winter weather and throughout the year, Tennesseans count on natural gas to help heat their homes, cook their food and provide for their families. To ensure they have energy no matter the weather, they put their trust in the reliable natural gas distribution system — where fewer than 100,000 natural gas customers experience weather-related service disruptions each year, compared to 8 million electric customers. They also take advantage of the fact that, when used directly in the home to power appliances, natural gas is nearly 2.5 times as efficient as electric-powered appliances when considering the amount of energy from the original source that makes it directly into the appliance.

Natural gas’s contributions this winter go beyond providing an affordable, reliable and efficient energy source for our homes. Working year-round to support the customers and communities we serve, not-for-profit, publicly owned natural gas utility companies like mine consistently invest in innovations in the gas distribution infrastructure to further improve safety, reliability and efficiency, to the tune of nearly $1.5 billion each year.

Hear from Tennessee's Black voices: Get the weekly newsletter for powerful and critical thinking columns.

Dave Skelskey, Allen Combined Cycle Natural Gas Plant manager, gives a tour of the Allen Combined Cycle Natural Gas Plant, April 19, 2018.

Notably, my utility, Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), has replaced cast iron pipe with steel and plastic to enhance the safety, efficiency and integrity of gas lines. Paired with transformational technologies like renewable natural gas (RNG), natural gas utilities continue to help customers keep emissions low — both this winter and into the future.

RNG has transformed the Tennessee energy space by turning harmful pollution into usable energy. Landfills and livestock manure together account for over a quarter of the nation’s methane emissions — representing a growing threat as Tennesseans continue to produce 8.1 million tons of waste annually. RNG captures that methane to create usable energy and yield negative carbon emissions, all while leveraging the gas delivery infrastructure to provide an emissions-reducing energy source that can be used for things like heating, cooking and fueling vehicles.

Story continues

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

The state’s four existing RNG production facilities are already helping meet this need for clean fuel; back in 2015, MLGW partnered with UPS to fuel its local delivery fleet with 100% clean RNG from the North Shelby landfill that is transported through our distribution system and public CNG vehicle fueling stations. Outside of Memphis, UPS is also fueling their Chattanooga fleet with RNG to minimize their environmental impact while meeting growing demand.

RNG use as a transportation fuel has grown 267% over the past five years, eliminating emissions equivalent to 3.5 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2020 alone — and leaders in Tennessee and elsewhere are pushing the envelope even further.

For example, Amazon recently entered the RNG business as part of its goal to become carbon-neutral by 2040. Their planned Clarksville fulfillment center, slated to bring 500 full-time jobs, represents an opportunity to expand their RNG use as the company recently ordered hundreds of trucks that can run on clean RNG.

Families and businesses across Tennessee count on reliable and efficient natural gas to stay safe, warm and comfortable throughout the winter months. That is why we shouldn’t lose sight of the promise that the future of natural gas holds for reducing emissions in our state while ensuring reliability for years to come.

Alonzo Weaver is Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) and Chairman of the American Public Gas Association (APGA) Board of Directors.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How renewable natural gas has transformed Tennessee