Renewal by Andersen to add 900 jobs, spend $420M in Georgia expansion

Renewal by Andersen, the window- and door-replacement division of Bayport-based Andersen Corp., will build a new $420 million manufacturing and logistics facility outside Atlanta, company officials announced Tuesday.

The company expects to employ 900 people at the facility, which will be located on a 79-acre site at The Cubes at Locust Grove in Henry County, Ga., about 35 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Andersen is thrilled to be “expanding our operations, accelerating our growth and adding to our broader team in Georgia,” said Chris Galvin, who was named company CEO in September.

It will be the company’s first manufacturing facility in Georgia, joining an Andersen Logistics distribution center located in Douglasville and an Andersen Windows and Doors office in Marietta, company officials said.

The facility will initially support Renewal by Andersen products, but could expand to support other Andersen product lines.

Construction on the facility is slated to begin this year. Operations are expected to start in 2025.

Andersen Corp. has nearly $3.5 billion in annual revenue and has more than 13,000 employees in sites across North America and Italy.

