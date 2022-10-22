Renewed attention on local cold case - 5 years later

Five years after a woman was found shot to death in the bathroom of her Paulding County home, the case is now getting renewed attention.

It was recently profiled on a national crime show, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s office tells Channel 2 it remains an active investigation.

But the sheriff’s office is still trying to determine whether Heather Turner died by suicide or homicide.

“Nothing makes sense, and I do not believe that she committed suicide,” said Turner’s aunt, Cindy Kloch.

Turner’s aunt strongly believes she was killed.

“Anyone would not shower and then shoot themselves when they are wet and naked,” said Kloch.

The only other known adult in the home that day in May 2017 was Turner’s husband, a pastor in the community.

Her husband called 911 claiming his wife died by suicide, but five years later, the Paulding county sheriff’s office still isn’t convinced.

“Right now, the death investigation for Heather Turner is still an open and active investigation,” said Sgt. Ashley Henson, public information officer for the Paulding County Sheriff. “I feel like we have more intelligent information about this case now, more than we ever have, really, to be honest.”

Henson says the department still doesn’t classify the case as either suicide or homicide.

He told us more cooperation from Turner’s husband, who has never been called a suspect in the case, could help them resolve it.

“We would like the opportunity for him to come in and speak with us. That is something that has not occurred. We’ve not had a formal interview,” said Henson. “We would love for that to happen.”

So, we decided to call him. Turner’s husband told Channel 2 he couldn’t talk with us because he’s under contract for a book and a movie about the case. He also called it “silly” to ask if he had any involvement in his wife’s death.

But Henson wants more answers.

“We want justice one way or the other for what took place. If it was a homicide, if it was a suicide. We want to give the family closure,” said Henson.

Turner’s family says the sheriff’s office isn’t moving fast enough. They told us five years is too long to wait.

