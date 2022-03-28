Renewed call for help in 15-year-old Derry Township murder

There is a renewed call for help in a Derry Township cold case.

Samantha Lang was murdered inside her Derry Township home in 2007.Her family is still waiting on that missing puzzle piece they need to solve their daughter’s murder.

”To solve it to put it together, to put it to bed. We’re ready,” Samantha’s mother Carol Polo said.

It has been 15 years since Samantha was found brutally murdered inside her Derry Township home with her throat slit and her house ransacked.

Her family and investigators are putting out a renewed plea for help in hopes it will help crack the case.

”If this was your daughter, your sister, your mother, I’m sure you’d want what we want. If you know anything. whether it big or small, or don’t know if it matters, it does matter. Call. Call and give us justice she deserves,” Polo said.

We’ve paid for it every day for the last 15 years, we’ve paid for it; now it’s time for somebody else to pay for it,” Polo said.

Her mom said she hasn’t moved on, but she gets through each day by the grace of God and with the support from those who loved Samantha most.

”She’s a great kid. If you met her once, you wouldn’t forget her. Her smile, her laugh. You knew she was coming before you even see her. She was contagious,” Polo said.

Investigators said seeing the family suffer from the torment of this unsolved case is only pushing them harder to get answers.

”We are hoping that somebody out there knows something that they can tell us, because someone knows what happened; someone knows what happened to Samantha and we’re not going to rest until we solve this case,” district attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said.

There is a $10,000 reward for any information, and investigators said no detail is too small.

Call state police with any information.

