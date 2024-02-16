Renewed calls for red light camera bill after mother, daughter killed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura Jones says she’s doing what she can to make streets safer, but the St. Louis Board of Aldermen is stalling.

Jones spoke with FOX Files investigator Mitch McCoy on Thursday after a Chicago mother and daughter were killed while crossing the street earlier this week after a Drake concert.

St. Louis police sources tell the FOX Files that the driver of that Jeep, who apparently ran red lights and drove at a high rate of speed, does not have a criminal record.

The mayor says she’s heartbroken over the incident.

“We want to make sure people are safe,” said Jones.

Days after the crash, Jones says it’s time to act.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can, humanely possible, to make our streets safer by deploying our ARPA resources to address street safety in the city.” said Jones.

Laticha Bracero, 42, and her daughter Alyssa Cordova, 21, were using a crosswalk at North 18th and Olive streets when they were hit. Sources say they were skipping with joy after leaving the concert.

Investigators say a speeding, out-of-control Jeep, driven by a 22-year-old, ran red lights just moments before the crash.

“The collision threw both pedestrians to the north sidewalk of Olive,” said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Captain Angela Dickerson.

Nearly a year to the day, an out-of-control vehicle crashed into a Tennessee high school volleyball player Janae Edmondson. She lost both of her legs. Records reveal that the accused driver had repeatedly violated his GPS ankle monitor conditions.

Mitch McCoy asked Mayor Jones, “What’s your initial reaction to this, because obviously this is coming very close to the Janae Edmondson crash?”

“My heart goes out to the family involved in this incident, but this also renews our call for more street safety initiatives,” she replied. “That’s currently being stalled at the Board of Aldermen.”

Board Bill 105, proposed by Alderman Shane Cohn, would re-establish automated camera enforcement or red light cameras, something drafted five months ago.

Mitch McCoy also asked Mayor Jones. “Mayor, are you blaming the board of aldermen for not making the streets more safe?”

“No, I’m not blaming the Board of Aldermen. I’m just saying that we introduced a bill on automated traffic enforcement, and that bill has stalled since September. We need action,” she replied.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan Green issued a statement to the FOX Files, writing “Committee hearings on the automated traffic enforcement and surveillance oversight bills are expected to be scheduled in the weeks ahead, and we fully expect both bills to pass by the end of the current session.”

Last year, the board dedicated $74 million to critical infrastructure. The measure funded traffic calming, sidewalk repairs and street paving city-wide. We’ll continue to track the red light camera proposal and the money.

