Renewed U.S. junk bond rally ignites hope for more stuck buyout debt

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar banknotes
Matt Tracy
·3 min read

By Matt Tracy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Banks are hoping to quicken the pace of offloading at least some of the billions of dollars of leveraged buyout debt stuck on their balance sheets since last year, on a renewed rally in U.S. junk bonds after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's more dovish-than-expected comments this week.

Banks have been selling small parcels of LBO debt in some companies since early December, when optimism of easing inflation and a potential Fed pullback in rate hikes drove demand for junk bonds.

This exercise now has more impetus on expectations that junk bond prices will continue to rally in the wake of Powell's comments, which raised hopes of slowing rate hikes and a so-called economic soft landing.

“Powell’s remarks have given the market more confidence that a soft landing can be achieved, and opened the window for this rally to continue," said Christina O'Hearn, leveraged loan and CLO manager at Pretium Partners LLC.

Junk bond spreads on average tightened 37 basis points on Wednesday, the day of Powell's remarks, from a day earlier, according to ICE BAML data. Meanwhile, yields tightened 9 basis points over the same time frame.

The tightening "should make it easier for banks to sell off paper at prices that are better," said Jeremy Burton, portfolio manager, leveraged finance group, at PineBridge Investments.

There were private trades since December in the $2.5 billion Term Loan A piece of an overall $15 billion debt financing that backed the take-private LBO of Citrix Systems, said three sources familiar with the matter.

In January, there were trades at 91 cents on the dollar, the sources said. This is around the level in September when banks sold only about half of the total $15 billion of debt through a U.S. dollar bond, leveraged loan and a Euro-denominated loan. Private trades done in December were at prices a few cents lower, said one of the sources.

Reuters could not confirm the exact amount sold in these sales and balance of LBO debt still left with banks. Lead arrangers Bank of America Corp, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Tens of billions in debt underwritten last year still hang on banks' balance sheets, including $13 billion financing the buyout of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk.

Banks could consider selling larger parcels of LBO debt in the primary bond markets where there has been a surge in new issue supply, said the sources.

In January, $20.35 billion in 25 new junk bonds were sold in the primary market, more than the $16.5 billion via 18 trades issued in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Informa Markets data.

"Given cheap valuations (especially in hung debt), investors are likely to increase their demand for new paper," said Chris Alwine, global head of credit at Vanguard. He added that demand also exceeded the supply of new issues and that would continue "until the full impact of the Fed tightening raises the risk of a late 2023 recession."

(Reporting by Matt Tracy in Washington; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Google's ChatGPT competitor is a big deal, but the company's earnings point to near-term struggles, Gene Munster says

    Google has been calling itself an AI company since 2016, and its version of ChatGPT will be a "big deal," according to Deepwater's Gene Munster.

  • Childress' Lamont Nickleberry signs to play football for Trinity University

    Nickleberry has been one of the top receivers in the Panhandle the past few years.

  • Ethiopia PM holds first post-peace deal meeting with Tigray leaders

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday held his first face-to-face meeting with Tigrayan leaders since a peace deal was agreed last year, officials and state media said. State minister for foreign affairs Mesganu Arga has held talks with ambassadors from the United States and Britain, among others, to push for an end to the mandate of what he termed a "politically biased" commission, state media reported Friday.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in February

    Wouldn't it be nice if investors had an "easy button" like the one that was featured in Staples commercials years ago? Unfortunately, the "easy button" doesn't exist. Actually, Amazon's stock has already begun a rebound, up more than 20% year to date after plunging nearly 50% in 2022.

  • Despite layoff headlines, there's still plenty of hiring going on in the U.S. economy

    The past several months have been dominated by headlines of layoffs at high-profile companies, particularly in the tech industry.

  • Google Invests Almost $400 Million in ChatGPT Rival Anthropic

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has invested almost $400 million in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, which is testing a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to a person familiar with the deal.Most Read from BloombergWhat You Need to Know About the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Floating Over the USUS Weighs Calling Off Blinken Visit to China Over Suspected Spy BalloonMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionAdani

  • Is blowout jobs a headache for the Fed, or a back-to-2019 gift?

    A blowout January employment report and continued record numbers of job openings have left the U.S. Federal Reserve with a growing dilemma of whether to take its cue about future inflation from a labor market that seems to remain on fire or take solace in the fact that, at the same time, wage growth continues to cool. The dissonance in the data – continued high demand for workers coupled with some easing in wage inflation – will be a key puzzle for policymakers to resolve as they plot their next interest rate moves. For the Fed, the question is whether the economy can continue from here to the low inflation, low unemployment days seen before the coronavirus struck in 2020, or whether a continued decline in inflation will require a looser labor market and higher joblessness.

  • New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time

    U.S. agriculture officials on Friday proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including the first limits on added sugars, with a focus on sweetened foods such as cereals, yogurt, flavored milk and breakfast pastries. The plan announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack also seeks to significantly decrease sodium in the meals served to the nation’s schoolkids by 2029, while making the rules for foods made with whole grains more flexible. The goal is to improve nutrition and align with U.S. dietary guidelines in the program that serves breakfast to more than 15 million children and lunch to nearly 30 million children every day, Vilsack said.

  • 'Perfect' Beats headphones are normally $440 — but they're almost half off right now

    Just in time for Valentine's Day, Amazon shoppers can save up to $191 on a pair of "perfect" Beats headphones.

  • Enbridge (ENB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Enbridge (ENB) closed at $40.59, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day.

  • Nigeria election 2023: Who is Atiku Abubakar?

    Atiku Abubakar, 75, is basing his sixth presidential bid on promises to restore Nigeria's economy.

  • Duke women’s coach Kara Lawson says men’s ball used vs. FSU

    Duke coach Kara Lawson said her team played with a men's basketball for the first half of a loss to Florida State.

  • Iran behind hack of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, Microsoft says

    An Iranian government-backed hacking team allegedly stole and leaked private customer data belonging to French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, security researchers at Microsoft said on Friday. The magazine was hacked in early January after it published a series of cartoons that negatively depicted Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The caricatures were part of a media campaign that Charlie Hebdo said was intended to support anti-government protests in the Islamic nation.

  • North Texas man gets almost 6 years in prison for assaulting officers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    The man used chemical spray on a line of officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, authorities said.

  • All That Recession Talk Is Looking More and More Like CEO Fear-Mongering

    The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, making CEO worries about a downturn seem paranoid.

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2023 Operator: Thank you for standing by. Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Amazon.com Quarter 4 2022 Financial Results Teleconference. . And for opening remarks, I will be turning the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Dave Fildes. Thank you, sir. […]

  • 13 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we take a look at 13 best value dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more best value dividend stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy. Value stocks are stocks of companies generally considered trading below what many investors think they are worth. Because […]

  • Dow Jones' Rebound Fades; Tesla Revs Up On Record China Sales, Surprise EV Tax Credit

    Dow Jones falls on strong jobs data, and Tesla sees record China sales in January. Meanwhile meme stock investor Cohen buys a stake in Nordstrom.

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.