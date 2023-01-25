Renewi (LON:RWI) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Renewi (LON:RWI) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Renewi:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €151m ÷ (€2.0b - €629m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Renewi has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.2% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Renewi's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Renewi here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Renewi's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 159% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Renewi has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 29% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Renewi, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

