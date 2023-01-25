Renewi (LON:RWI) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Renewi (LON:RWI) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Renewi:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €151m ÷ (€2.0b - €629m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Renewi has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.2% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Renewi

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Renewi's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Renewi here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Renewi's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 159% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Renewi has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 29% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Renewi, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine's Red Cross to step up aid as fighting seen intensifying

    The Ukrainian Red Cross is preparing for more aid to the civil population in the country's war-plagued zones in light of a possible new Russian offensive, the organization's general secretary said. "Everyone expects some intensification of the fighting," Maksym Dotsenko told Reuters during a visit to the German capital Berlin. Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February last year, around 11 million people have fled their homes, with 7 million internally displaced and four million refugees in neighbouring states.

  • Strathmore to Team with University of Wyoming on Agate and Night Owl Uranium Projects

    Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce we have teamed with the University of Wyoming's Near-Surface Geophysical Center (UWNSG) to complete research at the Company's Agate and Night Owl projects in the Shirley Basin uranium district of Wyoming. On Monday, January 23rd, the University's School of Energy Resources announced they selected three proposed r

  • Report: $45 billion in US pandemic unemployment claims flagged as potentially fraudulent

    A government watchdog agency verified at least $45 billion in unemployment claims were flagged as potentially fraudulent and it may have been more.

  • Dogecoin and Ether Lead Crypto Market Pullback as Bulls Take a Breather

    Crypto market capitalization dropped 3.5% in the past 24 hours following a decline in U.S. equity markets.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai says he will take less pay this year as he joins JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Apple’s Tim Cook in taking a compensation hit

    In a company-wide meeting on Monday, Pichai announced that senior executives would take a "very significant" pay cut, according to reports.

  • Salesforce is now facing the very real threat of activist shareholders overthrowing its board and forcing the sale of mega-acquisitions like Slack and Tableau

    Salesforce is facing more upheaval with Elliott Management buying a stake in the company, and it could force widespread changes, experts say.

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...

  • 3 Hidden Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    Not all great investments get headlines in the paper or online. Some companies are generating value for investors with little fanfare. In this video, Travis Hoium and Lou Whiteman discuss three stocks you may have overlooked because they get little fanfare.

  • ‘Taxpayers bring their racial identity onto their 1040’: White families are reaping over 90% of the benefit from this powerful tax rule

    Tax season is starting for all Americans — but the tax code’s provisions play out very differently for white families compared to families of color, new research says. The tax benefits from some of the most advantageous parts of the federal income-tax code accrue disproportionately to white families, according to Treasury Department findings that show the broader implications of dry tax rules. White families are pulling in more than 90% of the tax benefits that come from lower tax rates for capital gains, more than 90% of the tax benefits from itemized charitable deductions and 90% of the deduction attached to qualified business income — all while representing an estimated 67% of families, researchers said.

  • Google’s Pichai Tells Staff Cuts Avoided ‘Much Worse’ Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- Google’s chief executive officer told employees on Monday that job cuts were made in a bid to act decisively as the company’s growth slowed.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemIn an inter

  • SBF held $50 million in a tiny rural Washington state bank that had just 3 employees until he invested in it

    Farmington State Bank had just three employees and specialized in agricultural loans until FTX revealed an $11.5 million stake last year.

  • Elon Musk tells court Saudi Arabia wanted to take Tesla private, $420 ‘not a joke’

    Elon Musk testified Monday he believed he had funding secured to take Tesla Inc. private in 2018, both from a Saudi Arabian investment fund and from his stake in SpaceX, and one of his key tweets on the matter was "absolutely truthful."

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields – or Better

    While the big-name stocks may get the attention and the headlines, they’re not the only game in town. And sometimes, the market giants aren’t even the best place to turn for solid returns on that initial investment. There are small- to mid-cap stocks in the market that can present an unbeatable combination for income-minded investors: share appreciation and high-yielding dividend returns. These stocks, however, can go undercover, slipping under investors’ radar, for numerous reasons, everything

  • Cathie Wood Is Trouncing the Market So Far in 2023 Mainly Due to These 3 Stocks

    To be sure, Coinbase still faces significant challenges. The company continues to post steep losses. Wood, though, remains bullish about the stock, and bought additional shares for the ARK Innovation ETF earlier this month.

  • History Says the Nasdaq Could Jump 51% in 2023, and Here's the Growth Stock to Buy Now

    The performance of the technology sector is often measured by the Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which is home to 100 of the largest tech companies listed in the U.S. It was established in 1985, and since then, it has delivered a positive annual return 78% of the time, which makes a losing year relatively rare. This current bear market is somewhat unique. The Fed would rather the inflation rate was closer to the 2% target.

  • Buy, Borrow, Die: How the Rich Avoid Taxes

    Investing money can help you build wealth, but taxes can take a big bite out of your earnings. Following a buy, borrow, die strategy is one way to minimize your tax liability and preserve more of your wealth. The concept … Continue reading → The post Buy, Borrow, Die: How the Rich Avoid Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vince McMahon Walks Back WWE Coup, Sowing Split Among Investors

    (Bloomberg Law) -- WWE Inc. investors leading litigation over chairman Vince McMahon’s surprise return are fighting over the path forward, after McMahon rescinded certain bylaw changes that would have seized power from the company’s board.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington

  • Could Ethereum Make You a Millionaire in 2023?

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is currently down around 68% from its peak in late 2021, which could make right now a fantastic opportunity to buy the dip. Will Ethereum recover in 2023? It's the second most popular crypto behind Bitcoin, and with a market cap of around $202 billion, Ethereum makes up a significant portion of the $1 trillion crypto sector as a whole.

  • Here's Why Shiba Inu Could Outperform Bitcoin in 2023

    Crypto has begun to poke its head out with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rebounding nicely and recently topping $21,000 in hopes of cooling inflation and a weakening dollar. In a bull market and more of a risk-on environment, I see the potential for the popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to beat Bitcoin in 2023. Bitcoin is the pioneer of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, which is a big reason it has become the world's largest and most trusted cryptocurrency.