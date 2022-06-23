Renforth Commences Follow Up Work on Recently Discovered Battery Mineralization at Surimeau

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Renforth Resources Inc.

Geologist crew back in the field at Surimeau for follow up channel sampling in areas of the best visual mineralization discovered during May 2022 program.

Target areas include mineralization at the western end of the ~20km Victoria Mag/EM structure and newly revealed mineralization at LaLonde.

Assay results from the May 2022 program are still not yet received, fortunately, due to the visual nature of the nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc sulphides encountered on surface follow up work is possible.

Pickering, Ontario – TheNewswire - June 23, 2022 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to inform shareholders that field operations at Surimeau have resumed, our team of geologists will be following up on the visual mineralization encountered in the May 2022 program with additional prospecting and mapping in the area, stripping and channel sampling.

Information acquired in the May program, and which will be acquired in this next program, will allow Renforth to better define the surface extent of the battery minerals bearing Victoria Structure which stretches ~20km east to west across the central portion of our 330 sq. km. Surimeau property, road accessible adjacent to the. Canadian Malartic Mine and the Town of Malartic, Quebec.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a “qualified person” pursuant to NI 43-101.

About Renforth

Renforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

