Renfroe, Padres stage big comeback to dump Rockies

Hunter Renfroe highlighted a five-run 12th inning with his third home run of the game, and the San Diego Padres rallied from seven runs down to beat the Colorado Rockies 16-12 in Denver on Friday night.

Renfroe finished with four hits and five RBIs, Manny Machado homered and also had four hits, and Craig Stammen (5-3) got the win for the Padres in a game that took 5 hours, 4 minutes to play.

Ian Desmond hit an inside-the-park home run and Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl also went deep. Blackmon had four hits and Dahl drove in four runs.

San Diego trailed 11-5 entering the ninth but sent 11 men to the plate to tie it. Renfroe hit his second homer of the night to cut it to 11-9, and Fernando Tatis Jr. tied it with a two-run single off of Wade Davis.

San Diego put it away in the 12th. Tatis led off with a triple, Austin Allen and Machado had consecutive RBI doubles, and Renfroe hit a two-run homer off Jairo Diaz (1-1). It was Renfroe's second career three-homer game and gave him 21 homers for the season.

Later in the 12th for the Padres, Wil Myers doubled and scored on a wild pitch to cap the rally.

Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning, his 15th of the season

Renfroe gave San Diego a 1-0 lead in second with a home run, and the Rockies took the lead in the third on Dahl's two-run homer, his seventh.

Colorado made it 4-1in the fifth on a groundout and a sacrifice fly.

San Diego got two back in the sixth, but Colorado put up five in the bottom of the inning. Desmond drove in three when he lined a pitch to the corner in right, raced around the bases and slid headfirst into home to make it 7-3.

It was Desmond's eighth home run of the season.

The Rockies tacked on two more in the inning on Dahl's single and Daniel Murphy's double.

Machado had a solo homer in the seventh, his 13th, to make it 9-4. Colorado scored twice in the bottom of the inning on a single and a wild pitch to lead 11-4.

--Field Level Media