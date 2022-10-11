Renishaw (LON:RSW) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.566

Renishaw plc's (LON:RSW) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.566 on 5th of December. This takes the annual payment to 2.1% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Renishaw's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Renishaw's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from £0.385 total annually to £0.726. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Renishaw might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings has been rising at 3.2% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 3.2% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Renishaw that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Renishaw not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

