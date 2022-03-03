Is Renishaw (LON:RSW) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Renishaw

What Is Renishaw's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Renishaw had UK£6.89m of debt in December 2021, down from UK£11.2m, one year before. But it also has UK£222.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has UK£215.1m net cash.

How Strong Is Renishaw's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Renishaw had liabilities of UK£102.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£48.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£222.0m as well as receivables valued at UK£145.2m due within 12 months. So it can boast UK£215.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Renishaw could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Renishaw has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Story continues

On top of that, Renishaw grew its EBIT by 70% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Renishaw can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Renishaw has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Renishaw recorded free cash flow worth 68% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Renishaw has UK£215.1m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 70% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Renishaw's use of debt is risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Renishaw, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.