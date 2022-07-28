Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) insider upped their holding by 22% earlier this year

Looking at Renishaw plc's (LON:RSW ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Renishaw

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Executive & Director William Lee bought UK£50k worth of shares at a price of UK£37.46 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£42.32. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Renishaw Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Renishaw insiders own 53% of the company, worth about UK£1.6b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Renishaw Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Renishaw shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Renishaw insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Renishaw, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

