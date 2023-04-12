Jeremy Renner Interview on "Rennervations" Red Carpet

AccuWeather

A strengthening storm spinning over the northern Gulf of Mexico will fall short of becoming a tropical system, but AccuWeather meteorologists maintain that heavy rain, gusty winds and severe thunderstorms will impact the southeastern United States through the end of the week. Rain, thunderstorms and winds were gathering over the northern and eastern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday in response to a southward dip in the jet stream that has broken off from the main part of the river of air high in the atm