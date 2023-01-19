Reno, TX suspect charged with murder of man, sexual assault of child in Tarrant County

A Reno man has been charged with murdering a 63-year-old man and sexually assaulting a child after he was arrested in July 2020, according to a news release from police.

Floyd Levi Nunley, 57, was arrested after police found him hiding in a shed in the 1000 block of Shady Lane in Reno, according to the news release.

According to the release, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Shady Lane on July 26, 2022, after a call about a dead body. Rodney Dale Tallant was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said officers did a protective sweep of the property, leading them to find and arrest Nunley. He was charged Jan. 17 with murder after a thorough investigation, Reno police said.

Investigators said Nunley was linked to other crimes in Tarrant County through interviews with him and family members. According to Reno police, Nunley will face three charges of sexually assaulting a child in Tarrant County.

Nunley was being held Wednesday on $400,000 bond, according to the release.