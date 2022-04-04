RenoFi raises $14 million as firm seeks to enable affordable home improvement financing

Ryan Lawler
·1 min read

Renovation financing startup RenoFi raised $14 million in Series A funding led by Canaan, with Nyca Partners and CMFG Ventures participating.

Why it matters: The company aims to make the surging demand for home improvements affordable by providing financing to its customers.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Context: The renovation market is being driven by a combination of aging housing stock, record low inventory, and the COVID-19 pandemic making many homes into hybrid workstations for homeowners.

  • Add in supply chain shocks and high labor demands and those who wish to do renovations are being struck by sticker shock when they get a quote from a general contractor.

How it works: RenoFi offers loan origination and underwriting for borrowers seeking to do renovations who may not have built up equity in their homes yet.

  • "Banks are very good at underwriting the credit risk of a borrower, but they don't have the capabilities typically to underwrite the risk of a renovation," RenoFi founder Justin Goldman tells Axios.

  • For borrowers that wouldn't usually qualify for a home equity line of credit or a cash-out refinance, RenoFi enables lenders to underwrite loans by considering the value of a home after its renovation.

  • That allows RenoFi to work with banks and credit unions to offer homeowners more attractive options for financing home improvements.

By the numbers: Now available in 49 out of 50 states in the U.S., homeowners have generated $10 billion in renovation financing demand from lenders on RenoFi's platform.

  • And the company has seen more than $2 billion in renovation financing requests in just the first three months of 2022.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Those who invested in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) three years ago are up 185%

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Here’s how much a 40-year mortgage would save you each month vs. a 30-year loan. And the ultimate cost.

    When making a home-financing decision, you should consider the length of the loan carefully -- the decision may have tremendous consequences.

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • ‘Inevitable, in the very near future.’ 4 economists and real estate pros on exactly when mortgage rates will hit 5%

    If mortgage rates continue on their current trajectory, some experts predict 30-year fixed rates could hit 5% within the next month or so. Whenever rates hit this benchmark, one thing is clear: Though a 5% mortgage rate is still considered historically low, it would signify the highest level for rates in about the last decade. “While rates got very close, reaching as high as 4.94% in November 2018, they did not reach 5%, according to data from Freddie Mac,” says Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. Hale thinks we’re close to hitting 5%: “Even if rates slow their recent pace of increase, they’re likely to hit 5% by mid-year unless something big changes in the outlook,” she says.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Related: 11 Ways Warren...

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Surge for a Third Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates have surged to their highest level since December 2018, with market sentiment towards inflation and FED monetary policy driving rates higher.

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling — will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some might call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. You can break these expenses down into the short term, such as one to five years, the intermediate term, which would be the six- to 10-year span, and the long term, or beyond 10 years.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret to Getting Rich Is Simpler Than You Think

    Warren Buffett is an investing legend. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is a self-made man who was born in the teeth of the Great Depression, and his fortune is the product of brilliance, patience, and time. Buffett's most famous quote is probably the one telling investors to "be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful."

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

  • 100,000 Additional Public Servants Will Have Their Student Loan Debt Canceled Because of This Policy Change

    You can add another 100,000-plus names to the list of student loan borrowers who will have their debt forgiven, following policy fixes made to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. See:...

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • Should You Put Money Into a CD? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks

    The money you have earmarked for your emergency fund should absolutely sit in a savings account. The upside of opening a CD is getting to enjoy a higher interest rate on your money than what a savings account is likely to pay you. In fact, CDs have one big shortcoming that makes them a poor place for your money in the long run, according to financial guru Dave Ramsey.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • How to Form an LLC for Real Estate Investing

    An LLC allows investors to buy and own real estate while protecting themselves from personal liability. This guide breaks down how and when to form an LLC.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.