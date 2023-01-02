What Is Renold plc's (LON:RNO) Share Price Doing?

Renold plc (LON:RNO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£0.24 and falling to the lows of UK£0.21. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Renold's current trading price of UK£0.21 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Renold’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Renold Worth?

Great news for investors – Renold is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.32, but it is currently trading at UK£0.21 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Renold’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Renold look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.7% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Renold, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since RNO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RNO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RNO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Renold at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Renold and you'll want to know about them.

