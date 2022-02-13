Renovated House Burns; Teens Missing; More: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about this weekend. PM Patch NH today features stories and posts since Thursday night. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire.

Plus: Safer Internet Day bags a dozen; teacher placed on leave, blasts admin; fugitive surrenders; BMW bursts into flames after crash; more.

Concord beat Salem, Nashua North, and others at Timberlane on Saturday.

Chef Chris Viaud offers Valentine's Day and Black History Month dishes at his eateries, Greenleaf and Ansam, in Milford.

Plus: Manchester, Concord residents arrested on drunken driving charges; Elderly Bow woman cited after crash; woman faces trespass charge.

Nashua man arrested on child sexual abuse image, other charges; woman faces drunken driving charge; man arrested on 3 stalking charges.

Plus: Fatal overdose on Union Street; ice from Mass. caravan smashes woman's car windshield; North Andover man arrested on driving charges.

Joshua Pincoske is accused of sex crimes dating back to 2015 with at least 6 underage girls; Crisis Center of Central NH offers help.

Dracut Police are looking for assistance in a case involving a check forgery. Suspects are seen in surveillance photos at an ATM.

Crews arrived to fire showing on Beauview Ave and stretched hose lines. No one was injured in Friday's fire that is under investigation.

19 Depot St. in Alton, New Hampshire, is a mixed residential-commercial property with a number of updates and Route 28 frontage.

