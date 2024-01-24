Renovation nears completion at 107-year-old Wichita County Courthouse

Wichita County Commissioners and other county officials on Tuesday toured renovation work that is nearing completion on the second and third floors of the courthouse.

The county began the project two years ago as an overhaul that Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said touches every floor of the 107-year-old building both inside and out.

Wichita County officials get a look at improvements to the second and third floors of the courthouse.

The construction of a new Law Enforcement Center for the county jail and Sheriff’s Office opened space in the courthouse and provided impetus for the remodeling, which has resulted in several offices changing locations within the building.

Commissioner Mark Beauchamp examines new woodwork in the Wichita County Courthouse.

Beauchamp said funding for the work comes from a Permanent Improvement Fund. He estimated the second and third floor work will be completed in a couple of months.

Although it wasn’t part of the original plan, the 30th District Courtroom on the third floor is also getting a total makeover because flooding from a cut water line virtually destroyed it.

Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson, left, and Commissioner Jeff Watts look over the cavernous space of the 30th District Courtroom. Flooding from a broken water line requires a complete reconstruction of the facility on the third floor of the courthouse.

Much of the work on the second and third floors has been aesthetic, with new columns, woodwork and color schemes added.

