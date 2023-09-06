Renovation project for Colorado Springs Airport begins
The airport received $6-million from the Federal Aviation Administration.
United Airlines briefly grounded all flights in the US due to a "computer issue." The cause of the problem is not yet clear.
Joby Aviation is on the verge of choosing the location for its electric aircraft factory, with the choice now between Ohio and North Carolina, according to multiple sources who spoke to TechCrunch on condition of anonymity. The California-based startup, which went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, is developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial service, as well as for the U.S. Department of Defense. The Toyota-backed company also has a partnership lined up with Delta Air Lines for airline customers traveling to and from airports.
Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said Wednesday that the central bank should take its time as it looks to bring inflation down, but warned further rate hikes could be warranted.
Stocks looked set for another losing day on Wall Street on Wednesday, amid concerns about inflation and faltering growth.
Jack Jones was arrested in June at Boston’s Logan International Airport after officials found two guns in his carry-on luggage.
Intuit, the U.S. financial and accounting software giant, has unveiled its first customer-facing generative AI–powered solution: a digital assistant to assist small businesses and consumers. Called Intuit Assist, the digital assistant is embedded across Intuit's platform and products, namely TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, with a standard user interface to offer personalized recommendations using contextual datasets to the company's over 100 million small business and consumer customers across the world.
The Department of Justice has sent hundreds of insurrectionists to federal prison, but none for as long as Tarrio.
A second former Trump administration official goes to trial on contempt of Congress charges, the 14th Amendment drumbeat grows louder, and co-defendants in the Georgia election interference and classified documents cases begin turning against the former president.
If you've been trying to figure out which Stanley tumbler is the best one to buy, these are the absolute best for every need.
Founders Future is a pretty recent entrant in the French VC scene, but it has already built an interesting portfolio of tech startups over the past few years. The firm is currently in the process of raising two new funds — Founders Future II and Founders Future Expansion. Overall, Founders Future-backed startup generate $268 million in revenue (€250 million).
It’s been fun watching Okra Solar’s journey over the last few years. Today it’s announcing a $12 million Series A aimed at serving wide swaths of the world that presently lack access to electricity. The startup’s flagship offering is a mesh-based solar solution that re-apportions excess energy based on proximity.
Wayflyer, which provides financing to e-commerce startups in exchange for a portion of their future revenue, today announced that it secured $1 billion in capital from investment management firm Neuberger Berman. In a press release, Wayflyer describes the funding as an "off-balance sheet program," meaning that the company was allowed to keep certain assets and liabilities from being reported on its balance sheet. It presumably helped Wayflyer keep its overall debt-to-equity ratio low; prior to the Neuberger Berman deal, Wayflyer had secured hundreds of millions in credit to fund its loans.
Respawn and EA are rolling out a significant patch for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. The game, plagued with performance issues at launch, now supports a “solid 60 fps” in performance mode on consoles. In addition, the PC version (which bore the brunt of many of the complaints) also received some stability improvements in patch seven.
Neurodivergent individuals often have a harder time finding jobs than their non-neurodivergent counterparts. Shine Capital led its $3.5 million seed round this year, which also included participation from Altman's fund, Verissimo, Full Circle, Charlotte Fund, as well as angel investors including David Apple and Dawn Dobras.
2024 Volkswagen ID.4 gets updates that add power and fix many infotainment problems.
Telecom operators in India, the second largest wireless market, would like internet companies to compensate for using their networks, a recommendation they've made to the local regulatory body, echoing a viewpoint that is gaining some momentum in other parts of the world but also stoking fears about violation of net neutrality. Jio, India's largest telecom operator with more than 450 million subscribers, recommended to the local regulator that internet companies should be made to "contribute" toward telecom network costs based on the traffic they consume, their turnover and number of users.
David Fry threw all 64 of his pitches under 60 mph in the team’s 20-6 loss to the Twins on Monday.
Steve Forbes said Monday that his wife, Johnetta, is making great progress and is on track to head home from a facility in Atlanta in the coming weeks after a stroke last month.
Hero MotoCorp, the world's top two-wheeler maker, and Singapore sovereign fund GIC are investing $108 million in Ather Energy, a promising electric vehicle startup in India whose fast-growing fortune had to hit brake after a local policy change. Hero MotoCorp, which already owns a 33.1% stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered Ather Energy, disclosed (PDF) in a stock exchange filing that its board of directors had approved a fresh investment of up to $66.5 million in the rights issue of Ather Energy. Prior to the new investment, Ather Energy has raised $336 million over the years from investors including Tiger Global, Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, and India's quasi-sovereign fund NIIF, according to Tracxn.