Renovations at century-old mid-Hudson Valley plant part of NY hydroelectric power boost

A renovation project at a century-old plant in the mid-Hudson Valley has received a federal funding boost as part of a push to bolster hydroelectric power in New York.

Funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will support improvements to eight facilities in New York, located in Esopus, Greenwich, Waterloo, Oswego, Pierrepont, Stillwater, St. Regis Falls and Malone.

“Nearly $11 million in federal funding is now flowing to supercharge hydropower across Upstate New York thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

How much money will go to mid-Hudson Valley?

As part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hydroelectric Incentives Program, $3.4 million will be allocated to renovate two units at Central Hudson's Dashville hydroelectric facility.

The plant, located in the town of Esopus, was constructed in 1919 and 1920. The funding will cover approximately 30% of the total project cost of roughly $11.35 million.

The project will involve engineering and supply of two new hydraulic turbine runners, nose cones and stress testing of the new runners. Additionally, the generator will be disassembled and rehabilitated.

More: Grab your spot at these Galentine's Day events in mid-Hudson Valley

How renovations at Dashville plant will increase energy efficiency

Once complete, Joe Jenkins, director of media relations for Central Hudson, said the project is expected to increase efficiency at the plant by "more than 13%."

"The funding will assist Central Hudson in improving the plant's efficiency, improving technology, and replacing our turbines which are nearing the end of their useable life," he said.

Jenkins explained the upgrades will help the facility use less water to produce 5.36 megawatts of emission-free electricity and directly reduce the amount of power Central Hudson must purchase on behalf of its customers.

"Central Hudson owns three hydroelectric plants in Ulster County that are capable of producing up to 23MW of electricity," Jenkins said. "These plants help to offset the energy purchases we make on the open market for our customers and provide local sources of renewable energy."

More: Central Hudson rate hike goes before NY Public Service Commission: What's proposed

Hydroelectric project funding across U.S.

This plant is one of 46 hydroelectric projects across the country receiving the money as part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hydroelectric Incentives Program. Nineteen states will receive up to $71.5 million in incentive payments to increase the generation efficiency, maintain and enhance existing hydropower facilities, while improving dam safety and reducing environmental impacts.

The funding will also aid restoration of wildlife and surrounding environments, the creation of new jobs, along with battling climate change.

"Projects like these are a blueprint for how we can strengthen our electric grid, all while mitigating the impacts of climate change," Schumer said.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Central Hudson's Dashville hydroelectric plant project: What to know