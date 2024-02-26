Feb. 26—HERMITAGE — This year's summer break will see a series of renovations coming to Hickory High School's stadium — with officials planning to have everything completed in time for fall sports.

At their latest meeting Tuesday, the Hermitage School District board of education voted unanimously to approve four projects involving the high school stadium. Board members Nichole Hamelly and Chris Ruffo were absent.

This includes hiring Integrated and Turf Solutions and Force Turf Solutions of Indiana, Pa., to replace the stadium turf for $565,000; hiring ATT Sports, Inc., of Berlin, N.J., to replace the stadium track for $403,695; hiring Institutional Specialties, Inc., of Pittsburgh, to replace the stadium scoreboard for $174,500; and hiring Stadium Solutions, Inc., of Butler, to replace the stadium seating for $119,000, according to school documents.

Hermitage school Superintendent Dr. Dan Bell said the projects are expected to be completed in June and July, with the new stadium ready by the first week of August.

Fall sports are not expected to be affected by the project, Bell said.

Hermitage school Business Manager Monique Horvath said approximately $105,220 for the project will come from deferred revenues set aside in the general fund for stadium revenues.

These funds primarily came from the sales of signs and advertisements, charges for the use of the turf field since 2010, and commissions from vending machine sales since 1998.

The remaining balance for the project will come from funds set aside specifically for capital projects, Horvath said.

Bell said discussions regarding stadium renovations have been ongoing for years, and that the items being replaced — including the turf, track, scoreboard and seating — have long outlived their expected service lives.

The seating to be replaced includes about 360 red, plastic seats bolted to the stadium's home-side bleachers. These seats were first installed in 1997, and will be replaced with a larger area for reserved seating.

The scoreboard and track were also installed in 1997. While the scoreboard continues to be used, it originally featured a grid of lightbulbs in the center, which Bell said "have long since stopped working."

The new scoreboard will feature a screen in the center, which Bell said could display advertising or student-produced videos.

Bell told the school board that Institutional Specialties, Inc., which will be handling the scoreboard replacement, was the same company that installed the original scoreboard and still offers support for its products.

The company also handles the district's volleyball and basketball scoreboards, Bell said.

"Their responsiveness is very good," Bell said of the company.

The track was originally expected to have a service life of about 15 years. During the board meeting, Bell said the newer track will have a thicker rubber layer, since the spiked shoes can potentially tear the track and allow water to get underneath the rubber.

There are not expected to be any issues with the track's asphalt foundation, although Bell said officials won't know for sure until the rubber track has been peeled off.

The turf was a more recent addition, having been added in 2010, along with drainage and support systems. The turf was originally expected to have a service life of about 10 years, Bell said.

"It's been well-used and well taken-care of over the years, but it's time to move forward with getting it replaced," Bell said.

