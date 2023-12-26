With renovations on horizon, Springfield Art Museum to be closed fall 2024 through 2027

Looking toward the new year, the Springfield Art Museum is preparing for two new exhibitions and a temporary closure starting in the fall.

All of the museum's exhibitions will conclude by Sept. 1, 2024, to prepare for construction that is part of the museum's 2028 Campaign. Construction is slated to begin in January 2025 and is expected to continue through 2027.

According to a Springfield Art Museum news release, the museum plans to continue offering art-making programs and other services throughout this two-year closure period. However, the museum's collection will remain out of view.

Announced in 2018, the museum's 2028 Campaign is a comprehensive site plan for the building and grounds. The plan's purpose is to expand educational and public programming at the museum and create an adjacent park and greenway trail on the grounds. The completion of the entire project will coincide with the museum's 100th anniversary in 2028.

Over the past two years, several parts of the site plan have been completed, including improvements to Fassnight Creek near the museum, a Greenway Trails connection to Fassnight Creek and improvements to the museum's parking lot and amphitheater. Renovation of the museum's education wing, west entry, galleries and back of house will be completed during the two-year closure period.

What new exhibits are coming in 2024?

The art museum is opening two new exhibitions in the new year, both open April 20, 2024 through Sept. 1, 2024.

One of the exhibitions, "Breath, Light, and Distance" will feature cloudscapes from the museum's permanent collection. Featured artists include Alice Dalton Brown, Yvonne Jacquette, Robert Kipniss, Patrick Procktor, Dag Hol and Kenneth V. White, according to the news release.

The other exhibition, "Renaissance Works on Parchment and Paper," also pulls from the museum's permanent collection. This exhibition highlights the museum's collection of Renaissance manuscripts and prints, according to the news release.

The exhibition was guest curated by Missouri State University Art + Design Department professor Mitzi Kirkland-Ives, with additional research provided by her students and Missouri State Department of Languages, Cultures and Religions professors Magda Hayton.

Exhibitions continuing from 2023 include:

Jordan Eagles' "ONE BLOOD" (until Feb. 18, 2024)

"Spirit of Independence: Kent Bicentennial Portfolio" (until April 7, 2024)

"Collection Focus" Lithography" (until April 7, 2024)

"Ancient Artifacts Abroad" (until June 16, 2024)

"Creating an American Identity (until July 1, 2024)

"Survey of Ceramic Art (until July 1, 2024)

Collection Focus: Bradi Barth (through Sept. 1, 2024)

Collection Focus: Glenna Goodacre (through Sept. 1, 2024)

Exhibitions returning to the museum include:

"All School Exhibition" (March 2, 2024-April 21, 2024)

"Missouri State University MFA Showcase" (May 4-26, 2024)

"Watercolor USA 2024" (June 18, 2024-Sept. 1, 2024)

If you would like to receive updates about the 2028 Campaign, the city of Springfield is offering email updates to community members. To sign up, visit the City of Springfield website and complete the Notify Me form.

