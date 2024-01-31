Renovations planned for Fifth Third Tower in downtown Louisville. See what’s in store

The new owners of the 26-story office building at 401 S. Fourth St., formerly known as the Brown & Williamson Tower, are planning an overhaul of communal spaces at the downtown Louisville property.

Indianapolis-based commercial real estate investment firm KennMar bought the tower for $9 million in April 2023 and is set to begin renovations in the second quarter of the year.

Brent Benge, president and CEO of KennMar, said in a release that the renovations prioritize communal amenities and are meant to “spur collaboration.”

A new lobby is planned for the 401 S. Fourth St. tower in downtown Louisville, part of upcoming renovations at the 26-story office building, previously known as the Brown & Williamson Tower.

Planned improvements include a new conference space, a relocated and improved tenant lounge, and a renovated main lobby that will include stadium-style seating, a coffee shop and an outdoor patio.

A KennMar spokesperson did not immediately reply to questions about the cost of the planned renovations.

A rendering of a new patio at the 401 S. Fourth St. tower in downtown Louisville. Renovations are expected to start in the second quarter of 2024 and wrap by the end of 2025.

Construction on the 347,000-square-foot downtown office building was completed in 1982 as part of the development of the Louisville Galleria, a downtown shopping destination that closed in the early 2000s to make way for Fourth Street Live.

The building at Fourth and Liberty streets, also known as the Fifth Third Tower, was previously sold in November 2001 for $34.85 million, deed records show.

A rendering shows a new game space at the 401 S. Fourth St. tower in downtown Louisville. The area is part of a larger renovation focused on communal spaces at the 26-story office building, which sold to new Indianapolis-based owners in spring 2023.

Indianapolis-based DKGR is renovating the building. The firm recently completed entertainment venue Number 15, 121 W. Main St., on Whiskey Row.

The renovations are expected to wrap in the last quarter of 2025.

Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership, said shared amenity spaces are increasingly important in buildings, as creating a "sense of place" drives day-to-day activity downtown. The nonprofit is working with KennMar in shaping the outdoor space, which is intended to be accessible to both office tenants and the public.

“Running into someone and wanting to grab a quick seat, meeting someone for coffee, working out, or being able to get out of your office for a change of scenery… it’s important that there is social infrastructure to support these inspired and creative places to hang out,” she told the Courier Journal.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Downtown Louisville office tower to get renovated. See what's planned