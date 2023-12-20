Renovations planned for Mount Trashmore’s Kids Cove playground

VIRGINIA BEACH — Sledding down Mount Trashmore is still a no-no, but sliding down it will be possible when a new playground opens on the hillside late next summer.

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation will begin a $1.6 million renovation of the Kids Cove playground area next month that will include installing new equipment on the side of the hill that faces South Boulevard.

Slides and climbing structures will be built on the slope and will connect to Kids Cove, which is at ground level.

The 165-acre Mount Trashmore Park opened in 1973 and is celebrating 50 years. The recreational area was a former landfill and is now the most visited park in the city. It’s home to an annual July Fourth celebration, skateboarding competitions, fitness challenges and more.

Part of the upcoming project includes replacing two sets of aging timber stairs used to reach the top of the 60-foot-tall hill. The set of stairs featuring the temporary “Helping Hands” mural art will be relocated closer to Kids Cove and made of concrete. The new playground features will be built on a safety surface next to the new stairs.

“These new updates will enhance the overall play experience for children and provide a fun way for children to climb and slide down the hillside,” Michael Kirschman, director of Parks and Recreation, said in a news release.

The other set of stairs near the special events building will be replaced in the same location with concrete. The renovations are expected to be completed by late summer.

The new Kids Cove play area addition will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the city.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com