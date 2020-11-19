Renovo Announces Founding Role in Irish Advanced Vehicle Testbed

·4 min read

As a core founder in Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI), Renovo will provide comprehensive data management solutions that span from vehicles to the cloud

FMCI will allow real-world vehicle trials on over 12km of roads, providing research opportunities for autonomous, connected, electrified, and shared vehicles

Renovo will manage all vehicle and sensor data, providing overall data management solutions that enable Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence tools for vehicle development teams

Renovo will initially deploy their software solutions onto FMCI test vehicles and then extend that solution into both fixed edge and cloud-based locations for use by automotive software development teams worldwide

The Jaguar I-PACE - the world's first premium all-electric performance SUV, will be used as part of the testbed trials

SHANNON, Ireland, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovo.auto, the global automotive software company, announced their founding participation in the development of Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI). FMCI is a smart city hub that will allow real-world testing of connected technology in both vehicles and smart city components where self-driving vehicles share the streets with cars, pedestrians and cyclists.

FMCI will be a collaborative automotive testbed spread across 12km of public roads, providing the facilities and expertise for global automakers to harness valuable sensor data, simulate various road environments and traffic scenarios, and trial new technologies.

As part of the initial development, Renovo will deploy their automotive data management software on a prototype Jaguar I-PACE.

"We're delighted to be a part of the FMCI project, putting our data management platform to work, helping automakers solve some of the hardest problems in the industry," said Dennis Hamann, MD of EMEA for Renovo. "Renovo will enable autonomous, connected, electrified, and shared vehicles development teams to quickly leverage key data points, enabling their companies to innovate more quickly and bring differentiable advanced solutions to the market faster with the most advanced features."

FMCI will be equipped with sensors throughout the site, along with high-accuracy location systems, edge-based data ingestion stations, a data management control centre, and a fleet of self-driving prototype vehicles. The facility will feature smart junctions, connected roads, autonomous parking, and electric vehicle charging as well as links to a 450km stretch of connected highway and a managed air traffic corridor for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Shannon airport along the Shannon Estuary in Ireland.

"Rapidly recording, sorting, analyzing, and delivering critical test vehicle data is critical to the daily operation of a facility like FMCI," said Russell Vickers, CEO of Future Mobility Campus Ireland. "Renovo's expertise in vehicle and data systems made them the obvious choice to power our data infrastructure and help our partners use their time here as efficiently as possible."

"This partnership with FMCI provides us with a real-world facility to trial our emerging autonomous, connected, electrified and shared technology in a strategic location. Collaborating with top-tier software companies will allow us to develop our future systems more efficiently," said John Cormican, General Manager for Shannon Ireland Jaguar Land Rover.

About Renovo
Renovo is an award-winning automotive software company and creator of the first commercially available data-management platform that enables automakers to continuously learn from their production vehicles. Renovo's "Complete Loop" approach allows those automakers to delight their customers with vehicles that get smarter, become safer, increase in performance, and grow in reliability through every day of ownership. From ADAS and infotainment feature improvements to resolving critical safety and potential warranty issues, Renovo makes every mile a vehicle drives 10X more valuable as every mile is used to make the product, your organization, and its teams better.

About Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI)
FMCI, a not-for profit organization, was founded with the sole purpose of creating and delivering future mobility testbed facilities for stimulating research, development and innovation in the area of Autonomous Connected Electric Shared Vehicles (ACES), including Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAV) in Ireland. The testbed will be located in the Limerick-Shannon metropolitan area at Shannon Free Zone, Shannon, Co.Clare. FMCI aims to deliver an ACES test facility located in real-world settings, providing technology companies and researchers the ability to test and enhance their innovations. The test facility consists of a road network that is retrofitted with interconnected state of the art sensing and telecommunication technologies. That are fully accessible and controlled via a dedicated control centre. The target users/customers of this facility include national and international automotive and technology providers that are interested in testing their innovations in real-world settings before the product release phase.

Renovo Social Links
Linkedin - @Renovo.Auto
Twitter - @Renovo_Auto

Media Contact
Chris McNamara
+1 415–988-2905
259499@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renovo-announces-founding-role-in-irish-advanced-vehicle-testbed-301177330.html

SOURCE Renovo

