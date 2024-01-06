Renowned folk artist Eric Dowdle to paint Butte for new puzzle
The Butte Chamber of Commerce and BLDC commissioned Eric Dowdle to paint a picture of the city that will be converted into 15,000 puzzles for sale.
The Butte Chamber of Commerce and BLDC commissioned Eric Dowdle to paint a picture of the city that will be converted into 15,000 puzzles for sale.
Treat yourself while sticking to your New Year's budget resolutions!
An investigative report from Bloomberg paints a disturbing picture of Twitch’s difficulties in moderating the livestreaming platform — especially related to its Clips feature. The outlet reports that, after analyzing about 1,100 of the short videos, it found at least 83 of them with sexualized content involving children
Snag great savings on bestselling favorites including flares, shaping shorts, and snuggly tops.
Body odor can be caused by several things, from diet to stress. Here are some potential causes for why you suddenly stink.
More than 44,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties — and they're nearly 50% off.
Whether you're super tidy or a bit of a mess, this tiny wireless vacuum will be your newest home-tech fave.
Also on mega markdown: the viral Bissell Little Green vac for $35 off, white-gold-plated earrings for over $130 off and so much more.
Looking to pick up a jump starter at a discount? This one starts any 12V car, truck, motorcycle, or boat and it's now on sale for just under $59.
This moisturizing cream is just the thing for treating dry feet during these cold, harsh winter months.
Brantley was a five-time All-Star and part of the Astros' 2022 World Series-winning team.
'Doesn't give me hat hair!' raved a fan of this cool cap.
See how states are addressing abortion, gender-affirming care and more this year.
One in 3 workers cashed out their retirement account when leaving a job. Don't be among them.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker is on sale at Walmart for 62 percent off the MSRP when you buy the four-pack.
Uber has quietly been testing a flexible pricing service in more than a dozen cities in India, a move that could help it expand its consumer base in the South Asian nation and put pressure on rival ride-hailing platforms, including Ola and inDrive. The flexible pricing service, called Uber Flex, was started in India in October last year and has since expanded to more than 12 cities, including Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur and Surat, among others, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Uber confirmed that the flexible pricing service has expanded.
Ford has issued a recall that applies to nearly 113,000 units of the 2021 to 2023 F-150. In some of these trucks, the rear hub bolts can break.
One of the latest trends on TikTok is scaring many of the users.
A 2007 Audi A8 luxury sedan in a Denver self-service wrecking yard.
The fit is 'quite shocking and magical,' reported a fan.