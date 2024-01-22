Renowned forensic pathologist returns to Pittsburgh for deposition in high-profile case

Dr. Bennet Omalu was in Pittsburgh Monday to offer his expert opinion on the death of Jim Rogers.

Rogers, 54, died the day after being tased by a Pittsburgh police officer, who was investigating a report of a stolen bicycle in Bloomfield.

The city hired Omalu for $10,000 to testify at an arbitration hearing for officer Keith Edmonds, who tased Rogers and is now attempting to get his job back.

The city used tax dollars to pay Omalu.

Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle attempted to speak with Omalu today outside the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh.

Earle: Dr. Omalu, wonder if we could ask you a few questions about the deposition?

Omalu: For what?

Earle: Jim Rogers.

Omalu: No, I can’t.

Earle: You can’t talk about it?

Edmonds and three other officers were initially fired by the city for failing to get Rogers medical attention, excessive force and violating procedures and policies.

But three of those officers who were initially fired by the city have been reinstated with back pay, and no criminal charges were ever filed against the officers.\

>> Exclusive: Jim Rogers was wanted by police before tasing, family declined certain medical treatments

The Rogers’ family attorney who settled the wrongful death lawsuit against the city for $8 million first used Dr. Omalu as an expert witness in his case.

And now the city is using Omalu as an expert witness to defend the firing of Officer Edmonds.

>> $8M settlement on hold, new questions arise about renowned doctor hired to review high-profile case

Some city officials raised concerns about that arrangement, but the city solicitor defended the agreement to use Omalu.

A medical expert for the police union said Rogers died from a seizure disorder, but the city and Omalu claimed police caused his death.

>> Man tased by Pittsburgh police had cocaine in system, no seizure medication

In an email to 11 Investigates last month, Omalu accused the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled the death accidental, of intentionally misleading the public to protect police.

Earle asked Omalu specifically about that claim.

Earle: You had said that the medical examiner.

Bodyguard: He’s not interested.

Earle: You had said that the medical examiner engaged in corruption with the police union. Can you address that?

Bodyguard: He’s not interested. We have no comment.

Earle: Dr. Omalu is there anything you’d like to say?

Omalu: I’ve been advised not to talk to the press.

Earle: You’re not going to talk to us at all?

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has declined to comment on Omalu’s claims.

The police union has said they stand by the medical examiner’s conclusions.

Omalu is in Pittsburgh for a deposition that will be used in the upcoming arbitration hearing for Officer Edmonds.

Edmonds has told 11 Investigates through a source that he did nothing wrong and wants to return to the police force.

