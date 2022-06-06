Renowned PMC Wagner Group member ‘Vakha’ killed

Vladimir Andanov has been killed in Ukraine

“A favorite of Russian propagandists, a mercenary of PMC Wagner, Vladimir Andanov, with the call sign ‘Vakha,’ who was of Buryat origin, has been officially denazified and demilitarized,” the Ukrainian army command statement said.

Andanov came to the Donbas as a volunteer back in 2014. He took part in the battles for Debaltseve and was involved in the shooting of Ukrainian military prisoners in Lohvynove.

The invader is included in the Myrotvorets database, which lists all his suspected crimes.

As of June 6, the Russian occupation military had lost about 31,250 troops in Ukraine.

