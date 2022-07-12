Renowned TV meteorologist severely beaten in his home by adult son, Ohio cops say

A TV meteorologist who is a member of the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame was found severely beaten in his home, according to Ohio police.

The alleged attack of WOIO meteorologist Jon Loufman occurred on Saturday, July 9, and has led to charges against his adult son and wife.

Police in Bay Village, about 15 miles west of Cleveland, say Loufman was in cardiac arrest after the incident, according to WEWS, his former employer. When he was able to communicate, he told officers he was attacked by his adult son, WEWS reported.

Daniel Loufman was charged with felonious assault, court records show.

Jon Loufman’s wife, Julia Loufman, was also arrested, WOIO reported. She was charged with obstructing justice, according to court records.

McClatchy News reached out to Bay Village police for further details on July 12 and was awaiting a response.

Since the attack, Jon Loufman has been hospitalized and is listed in stable condition, according to WOIO.

WOIO general manager Matt Moran said the station “was devastated to hear about the brutal attack.”

“Jon is not only a true professional, he’s a beloved member of the 19 News family. Our prayers are joined with so many others in the community who are wishing him a full and speedy recovery.”

A native of Cleveland, Jon Loufman has been a weekend meteorologist at WOIO since 2002.

