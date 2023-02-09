RenQ Finance (RENQ) DeFi Platform Announces Its Presale

LLE DU PORT, Mahe - (NewMediaWire) - February 8, 2023 - (King NewsWire) - RenQ Finance (RENQ) has announced its presale. The presale aims to do 8 stages of presale and raise 19M+ in the coming months. RenQ Finance aims to bring an all-in-one DeFi product that not only solves present day DeFi problems but also enables user with a platform where all their DeFi needs can be fulfilled under one roof. )

RenQ Finance, a new decentralized finance (DeFi) project, has announced that its public token presale will be launching soon. The aim of RenQ Finance is to become the leading decentralized exchange platform, offering a one-stop solution for all kinds of traders in the DeFi world. The presale of RenQ tokens will start with a price of $0.02 in stage 1 and will increase to $0.055 in stage 8.

RenQ Finance is a comprehensive solution that provides all the necessary tools and products for traders of all levels. It serves as a unified platform in the decentralized world, without the need for registration or Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

RenQ Finance creates a cross-chain asset exchange network that bridges the gap between isolated blockchains and supports the DeFi ecosystem. It aims to provide a secure, free, and transparent DeFi experience for all digital asset holders.

RenQ Finance is a multi-chain non-custodial decentralized exchange that enhances decentralized trading by allowing users to trade directly from their wallet app. users have full control of their assets at all times.

RenQ Finance's crypto platform leverages the best of both decentralized and centralized exchange models to offer users a unique and unparalleled trading experience. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and operates as a dual decentralized exchange (DEX) with two distinct trading functions - RenQ Swap and RenQ Orderbook. With RenQ Wallet, users can effortlessly carry out traditional DeFi activities such as swapping, farming, mining, staking, lending, borrowing, and shorting, along with an array of new features that are typically only available on centralized exchanges.

The RENQ project is expected to experience significant growth in the coming months after its launch. This growth is likely to be driven by an influx of users who are drawn to the platform's features and capabilities. As a result, the $RENQ token is expected to experience substantial growth, making it one of the top-performing altcoins of the year.

The presale of RenQ Finance has already generated a lot of excitement and interest. The platform's promising roadmap positions it at the forefront of the DeFi industry, offering top-notch crypto trading experiences and innovative solutions.

Website: https://renq.io/

Whitepaper: https://renq.io/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/renqfinance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/renqfinance

Media Contact

Contact Person: Nathan Hudson
Company Name: RenQ Limited
 Email: support@renq.io
Website: http://renq.io
City: Ile Du Port
State: Mahe
Country: Seychelles

