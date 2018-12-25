Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Rent-A-Center (RCII), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Rent-A-Center is one of 257 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCII's full-year earnings has moved 30.33% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, RCII has moved about 39.37% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -15.18% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Rent-A-Center is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, RCII belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.15% so far this year, so RCII is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on RCII as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.