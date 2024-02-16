Rent costs in Florida are coming down, slowly. Here’s how they compare to the rest of the U.S.

Renting in Florida is expensive. But if it's not exactly getting better, it is getting less worse.

Florida saw the highest percentage of decline in rent prices of any state year over year in 2023, according to the January report from Rent.com. There was a 9.21% drop in the median average rent price, which is currently $2,095 a month, down 1.14% from December.

Don't get too excited, the current national median rent price is $1,964. But that's down as well, from its peak in August 2022 at $2,054, according to the report. And that doesn't mean that your specific rent, whatever is, has gone down.

Why is renting in Florida so expensive?

Demand.

Florida has seen an influx of new residents in the last few years, even getting named the fastest-growing state in 2022. Florida was especially popular during the pandemic as people worming remotely no longer had to live near the office and could move to warmer climes, plus there's the 825 miles of sandy beaches and the lack of a state income tax. Some people moved here during and after the pandemic specifically because they like Gov. Ron DeSantis and his handling of mask and vaccine mandates and other Republican goals.

(Florida was also listed as the state the most people wanted to move out of, so take that as you will.)

That, plus rising prices in building materials due to supply chain issues led to a sharp hike in rental prices on top of Florida's already record-high inflation. There also was an increase nationwide in investors and corporations buying up homes and converting them into rentals to charge what the market would bear, or more.

And in areas hit in recent years by hurricanes Idalia, Fiona, Ian and Ida, housing suddenly became a very real need and an abruptly scarce commodity.

Why are Florida rent prices dropping?

There are several reasons for the decline.

A construction boom, which means more supply and vacancies.

Landlords are offering perks and lowered prices to attract people now that the market is relaxing a bit.

More companies are demanding a return to the office, so some long-distance remote workers need to re-relocate.

People aren't flocking here quite as heavily since 2021-2022.

The rentals were overvalued. A 2022 study of 107 rental markets in the U.S. found that 10 of the 14 most overvalued markets were in Florida.

Florida's "Live Local Act," passed and signed into law last year, added funding for certain affordable housing programs and prohibited local governments from blocking them, plus incentives for developers and residents

Why are Florida rents still so high?

There may have been a decline but we're still dealing with the double-digit rent increase percentages from 2021 and 2022. We're still in a highly desirable location. There are still more people wanting places to live. Rents may have declined but they're not cheap now, by any means.

“They just aren’t expanding as rapidly as before,” said Ken H. Johnson, a housing economist at FAU's College of Business, last July. “The state is easing out of a rental crisis and into an affordability crisis where renters are faced with increasing costs and incomes that aren’t rising to meet those costs.”

Other reasons include:

We still have a lot of remote workers who stayed, or who work in a hybrid remote-office situation.

Florida has no rent control laws so landlords may jack up your rates as much and whenever they like, unless it can be proved they did so in a retaliatory manner.

In fact, the "Live Local Act" actually prevents local, governments from passing their own rent control ordinances. Some local governments do have regulations about how much notice a landlord must give before a price hike.

Florida is one of the hardest states in which to find affordable housing.

Which Florida cities saw the biggest rent increases in 2023?

Jacksonville saw the sixth highest year-over-year rise among the 50 largest metropolitan areas, according to Rent.com.

Median rent in Jacksonville was $1,717 in December, a 7.62% increase over 2022 (but a .54% drop from the previous month).

Orlando, named as one of the top 10 U.S. housing markets in 2024 by Zillow, also kept their rents high with a median average rent of $2,119. But the city saw a mild .53% decline year over year.

Which Florida cities saw the biggest rent decreases in 2023?

Miami, one of the most expensive places to live in Florida, had a median average rent of $2,915 in December but that was a 7.67% drop year over year. South Florida in general has seen a slow decline in rent prices over the last year.

Tampa's median average rent in December was $2,102 a month, down 2.57% year over year. Tampa was also on Zillow's top 10 housing markets list.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida rent price hikes dropping, still higher than national average