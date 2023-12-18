Rent decreased or stayed the same in several South Florida cities. See the savings

Rents have decreased year-over-year by 1% to 15% in several cities across South Florida, according to the latest monthly Miami Metro report by online national rental listing company Zumper.

The company surveyed the median asking rents in November 2023 versus November 2022 for new listings in 29 of the most populated cities in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The listings consist of apartments, condos, houses and townhouses on Zumper and third-party sites, including the Multiple Listing Service.

Here’s what to know:

Here’s where rents decreased

Here are the cities with the biggest rent drops for one- and two- bedroom residences:

One-bedroom rentals:

▪ Sunny Isles Beach: 14.4%

▪ Plantation: 10.1%

▪ Dania Beach: 10.1%

Two-bedroom rentals:

▪ Aventura: 14.5%

▪ North Miami 10.4%

▪ Fort Lauderdale: 5.7%.

Here’s where rents stayed about the same

Asking rents stayed flat (less than a 1% change) in these cities:

One-bedroom rentals:

▪ Miami Beach: 0%

▪ Aventura: 0%

▪ Homestead: 0%

▪ Coral Springs (0%),

▪ Hallandale Beach: 0.5%

▪ Oakland Park: 0.6%

Two-bedroom rentals:

▪ West Palm Beach: 0%

Miami 0.6%

▪ Doral: 0%

▪ Coral Springs: 0%

▪ Davie: 0.4%

▪ Oakland Park: 0.5%

▪ Plantation: 0.8%