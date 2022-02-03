🌱Rent Hits High Note + No More Elephant Rock + Pueblo Going Solar

Morning, Lakewood! Let's get this Thursday started off right. Here's everything happening around town today.

Wednesday's weather: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 19 Low: 5.

Here are the top four stories today in Lakewood:

Rent for a one-bedroom in Denver jumped 15% over the past year. Denver is one of the most expensive cities in the metro area to rent a one-bedroom – one of the most expensive in Colorado other than Boulder. (Denverite) Pueblo steel mill is expanding its solar power capacity. Once the plant is operating at full capacity, the facility will process around a billion pounds of steel a year, where it will turn it into millions of feet of rail for train tracks. (CPR) Elephant Rock bicycle event calling it quits. Due to rapid growth in and around Castle Rock and challenges with traffic and construction, the organizers decided it was time to cancel one of Colorado’s longest-standing "long" rides. (303) Make sure you shovel your sidewalk. In Lakewood you'll need to get your sidewalks shoveled within 24 hours after the snow stops falling. (9News)

Today in Lakewood:

From my notebook:

Do you know this porch pirate?: Can you help identify this barefooted bandit? On 12/20/21 at approximately 11:50 a.m., the person in the video below stole a package off of the front porch of a home on S. Yukon Ct. (Facebook)

Colorado Missing Persons Day is Feb. 4th. For those planning to join the CBI at the State Capitol building for Friday's event, there is an update on the meeting room, when you arrive, please go to Senate Committee Room 352. (Facebook)

Is your neighborhood in need of a picnic facility, new playground, community garden or public art? Get that important project built by applying for a grant from Lakewood’s Neighborhood Participation Program. Grants of up to $60,000 are available. (Lakewood)

