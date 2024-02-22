What if your rent payment wasn't due all at once? A Louisville company is trying it out

Village Manor Apartments, owned by Beacon/SOCAYR, has started letting tenants split their rent into two payments each month, instead of paying the full amount on the first.

For Louisville residents living paycheck to paycheck, paying each month's rent on the first isn't always practical.

The city's average rent is hovering around $1,250 for a two-bedroom apartment, and one paycheck can easily be consumed by the charge, leaving tenants with little money for food, utilities or other expenses until their next check comes in.

That cycle could end soon for some renters, however, thanks to a nonprofit that's making it easier to split rent over two payments − without paying any fees.

The Flagstone Initiative, based in Oakland, California, has created software that lets landlords accept rent twice each month. And it's already found a local partner in Beacon/SOCAYR, a property management company that's introduced rent splitting at five of its locations citywide.

On Wednesday, Flagstone CEO Shin Inoue gave a presentation before members of the Louisville Apartment Association in hopes of drumming up more interest, saying rent splitting can help prevent tenants from falling behind while reducing delinquency and turnover rates for landlords.

"We spend a lot of time addressing these issues when they come up," Inoue said, referencing renters on the verge of eviction. "What if we did a lot more upstream so we can prevent these things from happening in the first place?"

Housing advocates who've worked with residents to obtain rental assistance called rent splitting "low hanging fruit" and "common sense" − though it's not common practice.

"There's really no burden on the landlord other than to say yes," said Tony Curtis, executive director of Louisville's Metropolitan Housing Coalition. " ... It should be an option. It's not."

Village Manor Apartments, owned by Beacon/SOCAYR, has started letting tenants split their rent into two payments each month, instead of paying the full amount on the first.

Morgan Wimberg, an asset management associate with CF Capital, which owns 1,100 rental units in the Louisville region, said she knows many of the company's tenants struggle financially, and she sees Flagstone's rent splitting software as an easy way to offer relief.

"We want to retain those residents, we don't want to shut them out," Wimberg said. "... Everything is about elevating their lives and elevating our experience along with theirs."

Flagstone is already operating in four other cities nationwide, including Chicago and Birmingham, Alabama. And Inoue said the nonprofit typically sees a 30% to 45% usage rate between residents offered rent splitting.

The organization also offers $500 loans with zero interest to help cover rent when tenants face "one-off shock" expenses, with grantees required to pay $20 back each month over 25 weeks.

Inoue said Flagstone's goal is to focus on renters who don't always qualify for assistance. And while rent splitting isn't the end-all solution, it is one tool that can help stabilize thousands of households.

"We need to continue to do the work together because the challenges that these residents face are so big that while these (programs) are helpful, it doesn't solve it," he told members of the apartment association.

Travis Yates, executive director of Beacon/SOCAYR, said dozens of renters have already opted to split their rent since the company began offering the option in January. And he expects that number to grow.

"I think within the year, everyone who has the option will take it," he said. "Why wouldn't you?"

Flagstone's software took some time and resources to set up, and it's changed some of Beacon's practices, including around late fees, Yates said. But the partnership is worth it if it keeps families from falling behind.

"There's no catching up when they fall behind," Yates said. "Anything we can do to prevent them from falling behind, it's just going to make everybody's world better."

Reach reporter Bailey Loosemore at bloosemore@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4646 or on Twitter @bloosemore.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Property management company brings rent-splitting to Louisville